Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Behind-the-Scenes Experience of Working with Conor McGregor on ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in less than a week. Ahead of the release of Road House, his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about the experience of working with him. Gyllenhaal had to work with a lot of former fighters as well as active fighters for his role in the movie. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie on YouTube, he spoke about the experience of filming in the octagon. He also revealed what it was like to shoot fight scenes with McGregor.

The Road House remake will be released on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The movie is a remake of the 1989 classic. UFC star Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in the movie as the villain. Reflecting on their time together, Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about the experience of working together. He said,

“I think Conor had a learning curve in that learning how to fake fight…The first shot we ever shot was that headbutt….he was just staring at me in the eyes and I was like ‘oh s*it’.”

Needless to say, as ferocious a fighter McGregor is, it was only normal for him to feel the adrenaline, albeit being fake. However, even though ‘The Notorious’ can be seen fighting in the movie, his fans would want him to fight for real in the UFC too.

Currently, Conor McGregor is fulfilling his press obligations for the movie, which is why he has not begun training for his octagon return yet. In a recent interview, the Irishman gave fans a timeline of when he would return to the octagon. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of ‘The Notorious’.

Conor McGregor reveals timeline for his return to the UFC

Conor McGregor has not fought in three years. His last fight was a loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he broke his leg in the fight. The Irishman has been teasing his return for a while now. However, it seems he finally has a date in mind as he shared the timeline for his return. He said,

“Right now, I’ve got the promotional work here, I’ve got St. Patrick’s week….After that hopefully I get a fight date booked and I’m looking to compete, I’d love two fights in by the end of the year.”

If ‘Mystic mac’ is to be believed, McGregor hopes to fight twice by the end of the year. He believes he will begin training after St. Patrick’s Day and will look to book a fight soon after that.

According to recent reports, ‘The Notorious’ looks to return to the ring on June 29 during the international fight week against Michael Chandler. However, the UFC has not made any official announcements yet, and all this is currently just speculation.