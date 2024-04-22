“Muay Thai McGregor”: Fans React in Awe as Conor McGregor Drops Training Video Kicking Heavy Bag With Recovered Leg

Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Conor McGregor arrives on the red carpet during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Since the UFC president Dana White dropped the bomb, confirming the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, fight fans have been on the heels, scrounging the internet for further updates. As it turns out, they’re in for a ball as a new training video surfaced on the internet. In the video, the former double champ could be seen in a new Muay Thai stance, obliterating a heavy bag.

Fans are expecting a new, rejuvenated, and dangerous Muay Thai McGregor to light up Michael Chandler with kicks in his return to the octagon on June 29.

Tagging the 35-year-old superstar, TIDLSports shared the short clip on social media, captivating the fandom as more fans were awed to see McGregor in a new stance.

A fan was quick to point this out in the comment section, writing a witty comment that read,

“We’ve seen karate McGregor, boxer McGregor and here comes Muay Thai McGregor??”

Moreover, the matchup with his rival Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has unlocked a new personality in the fighter. He was seen destroying a heavy bag with precision kicks with his left leg that was broken after his last fight in the promotion. The new version of the fighter certainly has upped the ante big-time, as one of his ardent fans stated,

“And so the greatest comeback of all time begins! “

Others cheered on,

“Letssss gooooo champpppp.”

On the other hand, another fight fan was quick to notice the obvious, stating how the 35-year-old has become more nimble on the feet, more like his past self, looking agile and fast. The comment read,

“Looks like his old self: Agile.”

While another user commented,

“He’s on his Muay Thai arc.”

After all, it was McGregor in his wide base karate stance that laid out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds and the same fighter in a more boxing-oriented form took the fight to Floyd Mayweather. One can only imagine what a more agile and fired-up McGregor can do in a traditional Muay Thai stance.

Everybody knows that a motivated McGregor is a different animal that nobody wants a piece of. Something even an explosive fighter like Chandler may have trouble dealing with.

Following White’s announcement, the Irishman’s longtime coach John Kavanaugh shared some insights on the five-round fight. He revealed how things might pan out.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler – Coach John Kavanaugh drops bold prediction

The McGregor vs Chandler fight was a long time in the making, and Dana White couldn’t reveal the details in a more perfect setting in the aftermath of the blockbuster UFC 300. As it turns out, McGregor’s return fight will be a five-round 170-pound fight.

Reacting to the card, John Kavanaugh, who has been at the side of the former double champion previously, shared his takes. Speaking to SevereMMA, the SBG head coach made a bold prediction, saying,

“I’ve said this from the start, I see similarities to the Mendes fight. I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds, I’d be surprised. He’s just hits too hard, too sharp. Is there going to be scrappiness and a few takedowns and stuff? maybe but every round’s starts on the feet and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

While Kavanaugh thinks that the fight would merely last for a couple of rounds, both McGregor and Chandler would love to prove the prediction wrong. Both the fighters have lost their previous matches and are raring to go at each other, trying to bag a victory. Thus, with so much at stake, the McGregor v Chandler fight is surely going to be a banger.