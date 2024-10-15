“Muscles Don’t Mean Sh*t”: UFC Women’s Fighter Drops 125 Lbs Bodybuilder on His Face Leaving Fans Shocked

There is a very high skill difference between a trained, professional fighter and the average person. A common misconception in today’s world is that the more muscular you are, the higher your chances of beating someone in a fight.

Well, Amanda Ribas proved that very idea wrong when she decided to wrestle with a bodybuilder twice her size and weight. The way she threw him around with ease shocked some fans, while others knew that would happen.

Ribas threw the bodybuilder down on his face so hard that the corner of his left eye started swelling immediately. Here’s what fans had to say about the encounter,

“If u dont train MMA u can get hurt no matter the size.”

This fan pointed out how muscles do not give you any advantage in a fight,

“Muscles don’t mean s*it”

Another fan spoke about how bodybuilders are weak if they do not practice MMA,

“A bodybuilder would be very weak if he didn’t practice martial arts.”

This fan spoke about how Amanda Ribas isn’t even the best at her sport, and she still managed to dominate the bodybuilder,

“Ribas is a mid a*s fighter too. Just proof that combat sports training usually trumps a size advantage”

According to this fan, he was glad Ribas did that so the ‘meatheads’ could be humbled,

“Good, the delusional meatheads need to be humbled.”

One fan spoke about how there are still some people who think weight plays a huge role in fights,

“125lb female UFC fighter accidentally hurts a big dude while playing, and random gym bros will still confidently say they beat male pro fighters in a fight because they’re heavier.”

Something similar happened recently when UFC legend Demetrious Johnson entered an open Jiu-Jitsu tournament and took on a 248-pound opponent.

Johnson beats 248lb Jiu-Jitsu brown belt

Demetrious Johnson is a UFC and MMA legend who recently retired from the sport. Earlier this year, there was much talk about Bradley Martyn and his claim that he would beat Johnson in a fight.

Well, fans got a glimpse of how a grappling exchange between them would pan out when ‘Mighty Mouse’ entered an open tournament and took on an opponent who weighed 248 lbs.

Although Johnson did get thrown around a bit, he always seemed to get back into the fight using his body extremely well.

What separated the pair was Johnon’s speed and technique. He always seemed to be two steps ahead of his opponent and he went on to win the fight in an impressive manner.