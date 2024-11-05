mobile app bar

Nate Diaz Challenges Fan to Street Sparring Match for a Signed Glove

Kishore R
Published

Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Imagine going to Nate Diaz for an autograph and sparring with the former UFC title contender. The Stockton slugger traded light blows with an eager fan who pulled up to the veteran to get his UFC gloves signed!

Actually impressed by the man for standing his ground, the younger Diaz brother shared this story on his Instagram and joked that the fan lost regardless of his spine.

“This dude pulled up on me to sign these gloves so I made him fight me. He lost tho. Shoutout to homie he was down to fight.” 

The impromptu exchange saw the fan defending a takedown and then trying the most amateur response to a double-leg takedown- a guillotine.

Diaz has been a fan favorite since before he even joined the UFC courtesy of his big brother Nick. And even though he didn’t ever reach the levels of a world champ, his time in the UFC will be fondly remembered for countless dog fights and of course, slapping people in the center of the octagon.

Having reached the end of his UFC contract in 2022, he packed up his bags for free agency following one last win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, which ultimately led to a massive payday in his boxing debut against ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul last August.

Even though he lost to Paul, he subsequently bounced back with a commendable performance against his BMF rival Jorge ‘Gamebred’  Masvidal earlier this year.

And now, it’s time for that trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Diaz wants McGregor for a trilogy fight

Diaz and McGregor have fought twice in the past with the Stockton native picking up a sensational upset win against the Irishman in their first duel, followed by a decision win by ‘The Notorious’ in the second fray.

Now, as McGregor’s UFC return inches closer, Diaz is one name among several others that is being considered for his highly anticipated comeback fight.

Since Michael Chandler is no longer in the picture, at least as of now, McGregor has been considering a rerun of his greatest hits. While a Dustin Poirier rematch would sell out arenas, Diaz was the first guy to really put a halt to the march of the fighting Irish. And as such, McGregor would like to run it back.

However, Diaz’s current status as a free agent makes it a highly uncertain eventuality as the UFC would need to negotiate with him to bring him back. But if they can sell tickets, White should not have a problem negotiating.

