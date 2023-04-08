Inside the Mind of Andrew Tate: What Is Wudan and Who Is Master Po?

Andrew Tate, the four-time kickboxing champion, has recently been released from jail. Moreover, he is currently under house arrest for the next 30 days. The judge granted his plea to serve his sentence at his Bucharest home after Tate’s brother promised they would not flee. Following his cancellation on all social media platforms, Tate’s life has taken a downward spiral, and the first glimpse of him after his arrest reflects the same.

Tate has been a controversial influencer who has frequently made headlines for his comments. This may have contributed to his deplatforming on various social media platforms. However, despite receiving a ban from most platforms, he still has a strong presence on Twitter and Rumble.

Even during his house arrest, Tate’s team has been updating his fans via his Twitter handle. His recent tweet, however, has left his followers baffled by its cryptic nature. It remains unclear what the future holds for Andrew Tate. However, his ongoing legal issues and social media bans have undoubtedly affected his once thriving career as a public figure.

Andrew Tate shares a cryptic post

Andrew Tate in his program and social handle often talks about Master Po and Wudan. Many times, he refers to Master Po as his father. On the other hand, Wudan is the discipline of focusing on the goal at hand. In one of the videos, he explains by giving an example of how when a person is solely focused and can feel the pain he is in the state of Wudan.

In a similar occurrence post his release, a video surfaced which baffled the fans. This was the first time that he had been seen since his release. Many videos have circulated showcasing the striking resemblance he makes to his father. Tate’s recent tweet encapsulates that completely.

He said, “Upon the death of Master PO, Adept number one assumes mastery of Wudan.”

Upon the death of Master PO, Adept number one assumes mastery of Wudan. pic.twitter.com/LdWow0gNCd — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 6, 2023

Only time will tell what changes we will see in Andrew Tate, but one thing that remains clear is that the time spent together with his brother in solitary confinement will be spent making plans. Moreover, he recently opened up about his charges and allegations.

What the Tate brothers had to say upon their release

Andrew Tate, who was recently released from jail and is under house arrest, shared a video walking around his room, where he claimed that he had found clarity in his thoughts during his time in prison. The caption accompanying the video suggests that he has been reflecting on his life choices. Meanwhile, during his release, his brother Tristan made a few statements to the press.

He said,

“I respect what they’ve done for me and they will be vindicated in their decision, because I’m an innocent man and I can’t wait to prove it.”

It remains unclear what the Tate brothers’ next move will be, but it is evident that they are not going to remain silent. Despite facing negative publicity and rough times, Andrew Tate still has a loyal fan base that supports him through thick and thin. Only time will tell what’s next for the Tate brothers.