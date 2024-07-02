Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2: Date, Timings, Where to Watch, PPV Price – A Complete Fan Guide

After a few complications, the coveted Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal clash has finally been fixed. And it is going to be pretty exciting to witness if Diaz can avenge his UFC 244 BMF title loss against Masvidal inside the boxing ring. But many may not be that well informed about the event. So here’s a complete fan guide to the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing event.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: Venue, Date and Time

Previously, ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal had accused ‘The Stockton Gangster’ of throwing tantrums regarding the selection of the venue for this event. However, fans can thank the heavens that these two came to an agreement soon.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal event will take place inside the same arena as the UFC 298, the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The event was originally scheduled for 2 June. However, the organizers realized that it would fail to garner enough eyeballs since it would clash with the timeline of UFC 302.

This is why they postponed the event to 6 July. Fans also need to note that the event will begin at 10 pm in the UK and 5 pm in the US (ET).

But if fans do want to see it LIVE, how do they get the tickets?

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: Cost of tickets and how to get them

Lots of fans have already booked their seats inside the Honda Center. However, for those still in pursuit, here’s how to secure tickets to the megafight between the bitter rivals.

Fans will need to visit the ‘Ticketmaster’ website and type ‘Last Man Standing’ in the ‘Search Event’ section.

A click on the ‘Find Tickets’ tab of the event will direct fans to the page through which they can secure their tickets to the 6 July-based event.

The range of tickets goes from $45 to $2875, depending upon the position of the seats.

And now that tickets are being bought, what else is on the card to enjoy?

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: Full fight card and PPV details

Fans may be the most excited about the Diaz vs. Masvidal headliner of the night. But there are several other exciting encounters scheduled for the night. The ‘Last Man Standing’ fight card will also feature other renowned UFC stars like Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis as well.

Here’s a list of all the fights scheduled for the night of 6 July.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal (10-round fight)

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (10-round fight)

Chris Avilla vs. Anthony Pettis (6-round fight)

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia (8-round fight)

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa (8-round fight)

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez, (4-round fight)

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lopez (8-round fight)

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Costa, (4-round fight)

Ken Lopez vs. Andres Martinez (6-round fight)

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan (6-round fight)

Obviously millions of fans will tune into the fight through their screens as well.

Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to enjoy the fight on ‘Fanmio’ for an additional £63.99 ($79.99) apart from its regular subscription charges.

Whereas, fans outside the UK will have to subscribe to UFC Fight Pass and pay the additional cost of $49.99 to watch the OG BMF take on the former BMF champion.