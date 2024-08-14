“Never Recovered”: Khamzat Chimaev’s Weight Issues Linked to Covid, Says Robert Whittaker

Despite being in the promotion since 2020 Khamzat Chimaev isn’t having the run we hoped he would. Health troubles have been the Chechen’s constant companion ever since the pandemic. And now with the UFC re-booking ‘Borz’ against Robert Whittaker, ‘The Reaper’ revealed Covid was the cause for most of Chimaev’s struggles.

Joining UFC veteran Demetrious Johnson on his popular YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion got candid when DJ turned the conversation to Chimaev’s ailments. Whittaker said,

“I do remember he (Khamzat) got really crook during the Covid that time and like I heard that he never really recovered from that, its really hard to say. He has obviously fought since then.”

Well, Chimaev’s health troubles are not a secret in the community. Time, again and again, the Chechen has been constricted by health issues and the latest in that list is his decision to pull out from UFC Saudi Arabia, leaving Whittaker to fight Ikram Aliskerov in the main event. Now, according to Whittaker, Chimaev never really recovered from Covid and that might be the underlying cause of his poor health.

Meanwhile, top lightweight prospect, Arman Tsarukyan has offered his take on the upcoming UFC 308 bout between Whittaker & Chimaev. The #1 contender assured the fans that ‘Borz‘ is finally in good shape, ready to obliterate the former champion.

Tsarukyan predicts Chimaev to win – “He’s gonna be a champion for sure”

While an untimely health scare left Chimaev on the sidelines, forcing the Chechen to pull out of his scheduled bout against Whittaker in UFC’s maiden event in Saudi, Tsarukyan is now convinced that the Russian is more than ready to take on ‘The Reaper.’ The UFC recently dropped a bomb, re-booking the two for UFC 308 and this has got the fandom hyped.

Speaking on Submission Radio, the Armenian wrestler reassured fans by providing an update on Chimaev. In fact, the 27-year-old has the Chechen winning in his books, as he said,

“I believe he’s going to win against Robert Whittaker. After that fight he can fight for the title. He’s gonna be a champion for sure.”

👀 Khamzat Chimaev facing off Arman Tsarukyan ahead of team vs. team play on Russian TUF version. pic.twitter.com/W6jCQzFKUo — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 22, 2024

Despite the setbacks, Tsarukyan still believes in Chimaev, and according to the lightweight, the promotion will warrant the Chechen a title fight after he defeats the former champ. Sounds too good to be true? Well, Tsarukyan doesn’t see Whittaker’s hands raised after their UFC 308 ordeal.