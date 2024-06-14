Nina Marie Daniele Hilariously Challenges Abella Danger for ‘Ultimate Feet Championship’ at UFC 303

The UFC has dealt with not one but several fight cancellations, including Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for their upcoming PPV cards. As the promotion scrambles to put together replacements, Nina Marie Daniele put her name in the hat to take on a surprising name at UFC 303.

With rumors and speculations still rife for UFC 303, several potential fights were being put together by fans and pundits. Nina Drama too is helping out the UFC the best she can. And the best she can is adult film star, Abella Danger.

“BREAKING NEWS: Abella Danger vs Nina Drama step in for the UFC 303 Ultimate Feet Championship belt! Who wins and how? #ufc303.”

Abella Danger is one of the biggest adult stars in the world with about 10 million followers on Instagram and two million on Twitter. However, she has not been involved with the UFC in the past and has not particularly shown any interest in MMA.

Therefore, Danielle’s call out of Danger was a bit unexpected for fans. Turns out, it is a joke and not the PG kind. After putting out this tweet, Nina Marie Daniele shared a picture of herself, dressed in UFC fight gear inside the octagon. The caption said,

"See you soon."



Unfortunately, despite her efforts, this is not a fight the UFC would be associated with, not at least at this moment, considering White’s replacements for the card are pretty damn awesome.

However, that hasn’t stopped Nina Drama from trying to help out with creative solutions.

Nina Drama booking herself in a fight?

While the UFC was on its never-ending hunt for a main event at UFC 300, Drama suggested a fight with Alexa Grasso. However, the UFC eventually figured out the main event and did not have to avail her services.

This time around as well, the UFC also had to scramble at the last minute to secure a main event replacement.

Fortunately, Dana White and his team finally decided on Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka.

The promotion also had to find replacements for other fights on the card. Jamahal Hill also withdrew from the event due to an injury and therefore, the UFC had to secure a fight between Anthony Smith and Carlos Ulberg.