Nina Marie Daniele Eyes UFC 300 Main Event Showdown Against Alexa Grasso with a Surprise Element

MMA fans and experts have suggested many intense matches for the UFC 300 main event, from Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz to Israel Adesanya vs. Dricuss Du Plessis. So, there is no doubt about this event turning into a banger for the fans. Amidst all the rumors and speculation, now for the main event, Nina Marie Daniele challenges UFC champ Alexa Grasso, but it’s not a regular MMA bout—it’s a unique competition for the title of having the best feet. Recently, the UFC content creator shared a video on her Instagram story about how 10 minutes of earthing recharges the blood cells and showed her own practice using her feet.

Subsequently, fans quickly compared her feet with Grasso’s, given the fact she once showed her feet after a weird request from her fans on her Instagram Live; since then, Grasso has been known for this.

Consequently, Nina, after seeing the comparison pictures, in jest shared a post challenging the UFC champion to accept the ‘Best Feet in MMA’ title match. Stating;

“BREAKING: ALEXA GRASSO vs NINA DRAMA! UFC 300 Main Event! For the best feet in the UFC Title! @AlexaGrasso Who y’all got?”

While the challenge was made in jest, Grasso hasn’t responded yet. However, it will be interesting to see her reaction to this hilarious challenge. Talking about Nina, she has become one of the most entertaining figures in MMA media, and posts like these have significantly increased her popularity at a meteoric speed.

Interestingly, she’s even closing in on an Instagram following similar to that of UFC Champ Alex Pereira, which shows how quickly she is rising in sports coverage. While she certainly won’t be battling Grasso for the best feet, but this week she has heightened excitement for UFC 300 with her recent post featuring Dana White.

Nina Marie Daniele Sparks UFC 300 Excitement with Major Announcement From Dana White

Recently, Nina Marie Daniele, Dana White’s favorite content creator, teamed up with the UFC president in a collaboration post. In the post she urged fans to hit 10k comments, she promised it would lead to the long-awaited UFC 300 main event announcement by White this week. And she added that if UFC’s Head Honcho will fail to do so, he will get oiled up.

After Nina’s tease, fans flooded the post with over 10k comments under few minutes. Now, they await White’s announcement for UFC 300. Interestingly, White has playfully agreed that if he fails, a fan’s joke about oiling him up might become a reality. It remains to be seen whether the announcement will happen or if fans will witness White getting oiled up.