“No Doubt, No Debating”: Dana White Makes Clear Case to Adin Ross About Jon Jones’ Pound-for-Pound Spot

Jon Jones has been considered the greatest UFC fighter for a long-time by many including Dana White. So the 55-year-old has been extremely vocal in his displeasure any time someone suggests that Jones is no longer the pound-for-pound king since he has fought once in four years now. The UFC head honcho recently joined Adin Ross on his stream to advocate his message once again.

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world right now. The 23-year-old gained immense popularity for his relationship with the s*x trafficking accused Andrew Tate.

Ross is a huge fan of the UFC was recently was joined by UFC president Dana White. During the conversation, he asked White who best UFC fighter was.

He then also asked White who the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC is. The 55-year-old responded by calling Jones the best human being to ever walk the earth.

That was a joke. No, White called him the best fighter there ever was. He then justified his statement by saying that if someone went into a room with Jon Jones and they had a fight, the only one walking away would be the UFC heavyweight champion.

“Well what do you mean best? 100% you put anybody in the room with Jon Jones, he walks out every time.”

Adin Ross asks Dana White who’s the pound-for-pound best UFC fighter of all time “The best fighter ever is Jon Jones. Hands down, no doubt about it, no debating.” @adinross #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/vQPptMySG4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 5, 2024



White once again refused to acknowledge the likes of Islam Makhachev, and Alex Pereira amongst others while crowning Jones the pound-for-pound king.

However, as things stand right now, Jones is third on the list behind Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira.

This did not sit well with White who went on a rant about the same. Again

White goes on Jon Jones P4P rant again

The pound-for-pound ranking is curated based on the votes sent in by journalists who are accredited to the UFC. According to the latest list, Jones has slipped down to number three.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, White expressed his contempt for the same. He said that the journalists who made the rankings knew nothing about fighting.

The 55-year-old went on to add that the list was based out of pure hatred for Jones whilst ignoring facts.

Unfortunately for White, the facts do not help Jones’ case.

The truth is, Jones has been inactive for around four years now. He fought in February 2020 and then March 2023 and has since been inactive due to injury. In that time, the UFC crowned a new interim champion who already has more title defenses than him.