“Ridiculous, Embarrassing”: Dana White Blasts Jon Jones’ Drop From Number One Pound-for-Pound Spot

Jon Jones keeps dropping in the UFC P4P rankings. And as usual Dana White has come to the rescue!

White has advocated for Jones very openly in the past as believes there is only one name that deserves to be #1. Now, there might be arguments against this sentiment and there are a million and one to consider, but not for White

The recent UFC P4P rankings have placed the UFC heavyweight champion at #3 behind light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, the UFC president raged at the Pound for Pound list and called it ‘ridiculous, embarrassing and stupid’ in an expletive ridden rant.

“Jon Jones is ranked #3 P4P in the world… know nothing about f*cking fighting, ranking of f*cking time….To have anybody above Jon Jones right now, just goes to show that you know absolutely f*cking nothing.”

Dana White just lost his sh*t over Jon Jones being ranked third in UFC’s P4P ranking pic.twitter.com/9INWhnBLAh — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 3, 2024

According to White, ‘Bones’ is the greatest fighter of all time and deserves the top spot as long as he is still fighting.

He went on to talk about how anyone who disagrees with him is only doing so out of hatred. Not based purely on the facts.

These are the facts, however. Jon Jones has fought twice in the last 4 years, has been accused of staying out of the heavyweight division while Francis Ngannou held the title, and has been out of the game for over a year due to an injury.

During this time, a new interim champion was crowned, who has then gone on to defend the title before Jones has defended his. The undisputed UFC champion has also refused to entertain a fight with said interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Now, the two men above him in the rankings are both fighting champions.

Islam Makhachev has defended the lightweight title thrice since winning it in 2022, while Alex Pereira has won titles in 2 divisions and defend them as well. So as fond as White is of Jones, his arguments don’t have a leg to stand on.

Meanwhile, White’s reaction to Belal Muhammad winning the welterweight title at UFC 304 in England seems to have rubbed fans the wrong way and to a point where the UFC President has had to defend himself against some accusations.

White denies being sad about Belal’s WW win

As Belal Muhammad dethroned the champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304, Dana White came inside the octagon to wrap the belt around him. However, fans claimed that the UFC president looked sad at the fact that ‘Remember the Name’ won.

In the same interview with Kevin Iole, White defended himself claiming that it was further away from the truth.

“I saw stuff posted that like, ‘Dana’s going to commit s*icide right now coz Leon’. That’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Dana White shuts down people saying that he was upset after Belal Muhammad became champion. He says the video of Belal getting the belt wrapped around him got 22 million views, which is the most views EVER for a belt wrap video @KevinI #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/YJEcrV1ReL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 3, 2024

Well, even if he was, there’s no way to tell. Besides, since winning the title, Belal has been super entertaining, calling out and beefing with every second fighter on the UFC roster, including Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington amongst others!