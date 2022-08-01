Dana White, according to Paddy Pimblett, will break his promise, just as he did with Ronda Rousey

Despite Dana White’s misgivings, UFC lightweight champion Paddy Pimblett thinks he will host a pay-per-view event in Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield shortly.

The crowd was energised by “The Baddy’s” submission victory over Jordan Leavitt over the weekend. Pimblett has won two Fight Night competitions in London this year and three straight UFC matches.

The fan favourite, however, cannot fully capitalise on the triumph at the 02 Arena. The 27-year-old would like to compete in front of more than 50,000 supporters at Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club.

Because of the weather in England, UFC President White hasn’t approved it, but ‘The Baddy’ believes that White will alter his mind. Even as an example, he used White’s early rejection of women in the UFC but later inclusion of Ronda Rousey.

“Yeah, most definitely. You know that. Know what I mean. Yeah, I know for a fact know that I’ll be fighting on PPVs, Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and DC (Daniel Cormier) commentating. I know I won’t be fighting in The O2 again. It’s too small. As I say… we will do Anfield. I promise you now,”Pimblett said. “Dana has said that he won’t do Anfield. But he also said that women will never fight in the UFC years ago and Ronda Rousey came along. He said he won’t do a stadium in the UK but The Baddy came along, so he will,” Pimblett added.

Paddy Pimblett: In the UFC, thus far

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion, made his UFC debut last year by startling his opponent with a knockout in the first round. The “Performance of the Night” bonus was also his to claim.

Many people doubted how “The Baddy” would do in the promotion after his initial victory. The 27-year-old defeated his opponent and ended the fight early in his second fight, earning him the second “Performance of the Night” prize.

Pimblett defeated Leavitt through superior wrestling in his third UFC fight, winning via submission in the second frame. In addition, he received a bonus for “Performance of the Night” for winning.

The promotion of “The Baddy” has thus far gone unbeaten thanks to his incredible performances for the audience. He is a total package because he also adds entertainment value. Some even draw comparisons between his ascension and Conor McGregor’s.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian still has a long way to go before he can rival ‘The Notorious’ in the UFC.

