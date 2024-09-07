“No Peds, No Cheating, No Controversy”: Demetrious Johnson Retires, Fans Celebrate the MMA GOAT

After decades of entertaining fans with his impressive talent, Demetrious Johnson is finally walking away from the sport. The MMA community will never forget the man that dominated the flyweight division in the UFC for 7 whole years. During this time, he became one of the most admired and respected fighters in the history of MMA. And as he retires, fans everywhere are giving him his flowers.

No matter what UFC president Dana White tells his therapist, when the GOAT debate pops up, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be a name that will have merited the right to be argued against the very best in the business.

And now that he has decided to hang up his gloves following the One Championship event in Denver tonight, fans are happy to see him retire at the top of his game, as champion,

“Retiring as champ, the GSP way. He seems to be having fun winning all those BJJ competitions.”

This fan spoke about how he would make sure he teaches his kids about the legend of Demetrious Johnson,

“Real legend I’ll make sure my kids know about the crazy shit he pulled off”

One fan was happy that ‘Mighty Mouse’ got to retire, speaking highly of his personality outside the cage as well,

“Man, so happy for him. He’s genuinely just one of the greatest humans in the sport, inside and outside of the cage.”

Another fan was happy that Johnson walked away on his own terms, with a win,

“Glad hes walking away on his terms”

This user spoke about how the flyweight fighter never had any controversies in his entire career, making him the true GOAT,

“No PEDs no cheating no controversies. Just elite MMA. The greatest of all time”

According to this fan, this was the best way for him to retire from the sport,

“Happy he walked on his own terms while winning and not on a loss”

One user called Johnson a great role model, apart from being the greatest MMA fighter in history,

“Glad he retired in good state. Not only the greatest in MMA, he’s also a great role model.”

Johnson made the announcement during the One Championship Hall Of Fame event in Denver. But if you think he was done with combat sports, you are sorely mistakes. Because other than ruling at Elden Rings, fighting is what DJ does best.

Mighty Mouse’s Jiu Jitsu obsession

Although his retirement speech was an emotional one, with good jokes, and a lot of voice breaking. He did have some good news for the fans.

The former UFC flyweight champion doesn’t plan on stopping with fighting anything soon. Sure, he may not bleed for anyone inside a cage but he is taking his love for the martial arts to the mats.

See, Johnson has been participating in jiujitsu competitions all these years and it seems like he’s really taken a liking to it.

“Yeah I’ve fallen in love with Jiu Jitsu. I absolutely love it, it’s all I think about, it’s all I watch. It’s kind of my new passion.”

Now, it will be interesting to see if he can show the same level of dominance in his new found passion as he did in MMA. But given this ridiculous habit of being good at everything he does, it would be smart to put your money on his success!