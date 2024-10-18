mobile app bar

No Title Fight Yet! Umar Nurmagomedov Set for UFC Fight Night Bout

Kishore R
Published

No Title Fight Yet! Umar Nurmagomedov Set for UFC Fight Night Bout In a massive twist, the UFC matchmakers have booked the Russian for their final main event of 2024 which is scheduled to go down at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida on the 14th of December. While the Dagestani fighter was long calling for a shot at the title, challenging the champion, Merab Dvalishvili, he indicated that he would not wait until after March 2025 for a title shot. Furthermore, the bout is said to be a five-rounder and is expected to test the Russian's mettle as he takes on the 'Kung Fu Kid' in what is expected to be another challenge for Umar. Currently, Yadong is #8 in the rankings while the 'Young Eagle' is at the #2 spot closely behind former champion, Sean O'Malley. His last UFC appearance came at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov in August where he defeated the former title challenger via a clear-cut unanimous decision to climb to the #2 spot. While the UFC head, Dana White did not confirm anything, close MMA sources suggested that this new development will leave the doors open for Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2. Is Dvalishvili vs O'Malley closer now? Well, the champ is ready to fight anyone! While he does think that the Dagestani at this stage of his career is undeserving of a title shot, his choice of opponent is former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo. However, with this recent development, a rematch between the Georgian champion and 'Suga' is not an impossibility. On top of that, there's been much speculation about the Dvalishvili's first title defense which is rumored to be against Sean O'Malley in what will be an immediate rematch. In fact, while the judges scored in favor of the Georgian, in the eyes of the Montana native, it was a close fight with him clearly winning a round more than 'The Machine.' In addition to that, a potential rematch would be a blockbuster for the company. As a matter of fact, O'Malley recently revealed that he has started training for Dvalishvili to Ariel Helwani and a possible rematch is much closer than the long-awaited Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov bout.

Denied! Despite repeated calls for a title fight, the UFC has snubbed undefeated bantamweight sensation Umar Nurmagomedov, booking him for a Fight Night main event instead. The #2 bantamweight contender is now scheduled for his second consecutive headliner in his slated December bout against China’s phenom Song Yadong.

In a massive twist, the UFC matchmakers have booked the Russian for their final main event of 2024 which is scheduled to go down at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida on the 14th of December. While the Dagestani fighter has been calling for a shot at the title, challenging the champion, Merab Dvalishvili, he had also claimed that he would not wait until after March 2025 for the same.

Whether Dvalishvili wanted to fight him or not, Umar wanted to stay active and keep competing and it seems the UFC has granted those wishes.

Furthermore, the bout is said to be a five-rounder and is expected to test the Russian’s mettle as he takes on the ‘Kung Fu Kid’ in what is expected to be another challenge for Umar. Currently, Yadong is #8 in the rankings while the ‘Young Eagle’ is at the #2 spot closely behind former champion, Sean O’Malley.

His last UFC appearance came at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov in August where he defeated the former title challenger via a clear-cut unanimous decision to climb to the #2 spot.

While the UFC head, Dana White did not confirm anything, close MMA sources suggested that this new development will leave the doors open for Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2.

Is Dvalishvili vs O’Malley rematch on the cards?

Well, the champ is ready to fight anyone! While he does think that the Dagestani at this stage of his career is undeserving of a title shot and his choice of opponent is former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, he is not opposed to a rematch with ‘Suga’.

O’Malley, however, is temporarily preoccupied with healing from his hip surgery, which is expected to keep him out of the octagon for a good 6 months, so it might be some time before he returns.

But then again, having only fought and won against champions and former champions in his last 4 fights, the Georgian is allowed to be cut some slack.

In addition to that, a potential rematch would be a blockbuster for the company. As a matter of fact, O’Malley recently revealed that he has already started training for Dvalishvili to Ariel Helwani and a possible rematch is much closer than the long-awaited Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov bout.

