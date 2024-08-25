“Not Afraid of Anyone”: Alex Pereira Accuses Magomed Ankalaev of ‘Ducking’ a Fight, Defends His Skills Against Critics

A few fans have been accusing Alex Pereira of something he has never done in his entire career; ducking. They called him out for fighting Khalil Rountree next instead of Magomed Ankalaev. Needless to say, given the number of times, the light heavyweight champion has taken short notice fights, he had to come out and defend himself.

In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, the ‘Poatan’ made his stance very clear and spoke about the Russian being the one to actually duck him.

“I’ve always wanted to fight against Ankalaev and I informed the organization about this… but Ankalaev didn’t want to fight against me…I’m not afraid of anyone, everyone knows my story… obviously I want to fight this guy.”

Pereira made it very clear that he is not afraid of fighting anyone, in fact, he fights whoever the UFC picks for him and doesn’t think twice.

He also clapped back at the haters who believe Ankalaev’s wrestling will be a problem for him. The light heavyweight champion also claimed to be very confident in his wrestling and grappling skills, thanks to the likes of veterans like Glover Teixeira.

Meanwhile, former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland recently went on a rant explaining why Pereira was a scary man to face.

Strickland’s ‘Poatan’ fear

Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira have gone from being former opponents to good friends as the pair trains together now and are on good terms with each other.

But having been at the receiving end of Pereira’s power, Strickland understands better than most why it is so difficult to face him.

“If you gave me one free shot and you said give everything you can, I’m not knocking him out…But you do that to Alex, everybody on the roster’s going to sleep.”

"I'm not scared of Alex, but my chin… I'll just go to sleep it's a weird thing… For me to knock Alex out he has to do something really stupid… if you gave me one free shot and you said give everything you can,…

The Brazilian does have insane one-punch KO Power and Strickland believes he can knock out anyone in the division.

You could throw the kitchen sink at him through out the fight, every minute for the entirety of 25 mins and all he would need is to slip that left hand in and that would be lights out for most men in the UFC roster.