‘Not Fighters, Just Runners!’: Conor McGregor Slams Nurmagomedov Family After Paul Hughes Loses to Usman

Allan Binoy
Published

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and the Nurmagomedov family reignited in fiery fashion following Paul Hughes’ PFL title fight loss against Usman Nurmagomedov. Despite the loss, the Irish fighter’s gutsy performance found a lot of love from the fans. Unfortunately, McGregor, while complimentary of him, used the moment to take the limelight away from Hughes to fuel his never-ending feud against the Nurmagomedovs.

McGregor, always one to back his countrymen, took to social media to express his admiration for Hughes, Tremendous fight and performance!”, he said, asserting that Hughes had dominated the fight. But the praise for Hughes quickly turned into a scathing critique of Usman and, by extension, the rest of his family.

“And Umar, exactly what it says on the tin, a Nurmagomedov. Runner, sprinter, bolter, scarper, scurrying ‘fighter. The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non-fighting fighters out of Dagestan and all time.”

 

The Irishman’s comments don’t come as much of a surprise since he had taken issue with the Nurmagomedov family, most notably Khabib Nurmagomedov since losing to him at UFC 229 in 2018. The bitterness from that rivalry continues to spill over, coloring McGregor’s views on the family’s approach to MMA.

However, while some agree with his critique of the Nurmagomedovs’ wrestling-heavy style, others point out that grappling and cage control are legitimate and effective elements of MMA.

Interestingly, this fight had its fair share of offense on the feet from Usman, who matched Hughes in matters of haymakers thrown at each other. Usman, often considered the best striker in the family, looked every bit of the natural talent that his striking coach Javier Mendez had promised he was. The champ tried to dominate Hughes in the earlier rounds but the Derry native seemed to not just relish the punishment but also intent on pushing up the pace.

So, McGregor’s argument doesn’t really hold water in this case. Besides, the Ireland vs Dagestan feud seems to have taken a backseat as Khabib took it upon himself to thank the country for speaking up for the people of Palestine.


Besides, despite the result not being in favor, Hughes earned the respect of every person in the arena, including the champion.

Usman admits to underestimating Hughes

Leading up to the highly anticipated title bout, Usman had confidently predicted that Hughes would be ‘easy work.’ During one of the promotional shoots, he had even asked the Irishman who he was in the most dismissive manner.


However, the fight turned out to be far more challenging than the reigning champion anticipated. The Irishman took the champ the distance and made sure every person who paid for the tickets to the event was well compensated.

After a grueling contest, Usman retained his title but was quick to praise Hughes in his post-fight interview,

“Paul Hughes, you is the man, brother… brother, you were tough. Honestly, I underestimated this guy, it was my little mistake, but still undefeated, undisputed,”

That said, Hughes still believes he won the fight and to be fair, he might have. He had Usman on the ropes more than a few times while smirking at his offense. He has now asked the PFL for a rematch and after witnessing the best fight of the year so far, we couldn’t disagree.

