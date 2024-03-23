mobile app bar

“Not for the Money”: UFC Star Reveals Plans to Join SWAT Post Retirement to Combat Crime in America

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Not for the Money”: UFC Star Reveals Plans to Join SWAT Post Retirement to Combat Crime in America

SWAT
Credits: X

UFC fighters like the noted Benoit Saint-Denis have served extensively under law enforcement agencies. Several UFC fans may know that Saint-Denis was a member of the French SAS’s counter-terrorism department. But another renowned UFC lightweight has desires to get into the law enforcement after his retirement. Recently, the Brazilian UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano appeared in an episode of the ‘Kanpai Media‘ podcast where he revealed his wish to be a “cop”. But the Brazilian also revealed that he won’t be doing it for money.

The authorities in America are tough on crimes most of the time. But things work differently in other parts of the world. Fans may know how the former UFC lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, spent his childhood in a poverty-stricken and crime-infested area of Brazil. Moicano’s childhood story isn’t that popular. But his words made it clear that he had also seen a fair bit of crime.

‘Money Moicano’ was appreciative of the entire state of law and order in the US. His words implied that he wanted to contribute to the development of law and order in the US by joining the SWAT team. But he also said that he wouldn’t do it just due to his conscience, not for money.

I want to give back to society. I’d love to be on the SWAT team, fighting the bad guys. That’s 100% what I’m going to do after I’m done [in the UFC]. But hopefully, not for the money.”

View on Website

Several fans may be pleased to know about Moicano’s brave plans just to contribute to the development of society. But he still has a lot of days left in his UFC career. More importantly, he also has a fight coming up at UFC 300.

Will Renato Moicano be able to defeat his UFC 300 rival Jalin Turner?

A look at the UFC 300 fight card will reveal that Moicano will be taking on the known UFC lightweight, Jalin ‘The Tarantula’ Turner on the night. Both fighters have been victorious in their last UFC fights. Both Moicano and Turner also has a well-rounded fight game, with both boasting of several KO/TKO and submission victories to their names.

But it won’t be wrong to say that Turner primarily depends upon his striking to get the better of his rivals. Hence, Moicano’s BJJ skills may prove to be handy against ‘The Tarantula’ on April 13. Thus, it’s quite apparent that the fans will be expecting a barnburner when these two clash inside the octagon at UFC 300.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these