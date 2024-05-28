True Geordie Accuses Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury of Maintaining High Egos to Uphold Illusions of Greatness

Popular YouTuber Brian Davis AKA True Geordie is yet again out there poking egos with his “needle of truth”. Geordie in his latest YouTube video scored a knockout down when he allegedly exposed Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury’s “delusion” publicly.

Speaking on his channel, the Brit reasoned why he was brutally critical of fighters and megastars like ‘The Gypsy King’ and McGregor. Training his gun on the fighters he doubled down, delivering a cold reality check.-

“I’ve always just told the truth of what his career is and that’s why people like him, Tyson Fury and all these others f**kers who get upset, they just got too big of an ego to hear the truth and they like to perpetuate lies about who they are and build themselves up into delusional levels of greatness right?”

Though he recognizes the need to believe in one’s own hype and ability to get to where both Fury and McGregor have reached, Geordie believes it is his responsibility to stand with truth and expose the harsh reality of these celebrity athletes. Adding to his take, he said,

“Conor McGregor has achieved you kind of need to buy into your own bullsh*t and the problem with someone like me for those people is that I (poke) that balloon with a little needle of truth and they don’t like it.”

And hardcore combat sports fans can certainly relate to this, after all, this is not the first time that the YouTuber has gone against the grain to state the obvious.

If you recall correctly, he called out Fury for cherry-picking his fights. Geordie had caught the boxer off guard during one of his shows when the Brit was set to face off against his own training partner and buddy, Derek Chisora.

Despite getting an earful of abuse from the then-heavyweight champion of the world and his fans, it looks like Brian Davis is not going back on his word. In fact, in the same video, he trashes McGregor for denouncing former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

YouTuber blasts Conor McGregor for his “bum” remarks on Kamaru Usman

Reacting to the Irish fighter’s viral moments, True Geordie ripped into McGregor when he called Kamaru Usman a “bum”. During McGregor’s latest gambling livestream with Duel Bits, he talked a lot of smack, delivering blows to everyone including former pound-for-pound great Alexander Volkanovski, Ila Topuria, Kamaru Usman, etc.

In his typical McGregor fashion, he denounced them all without second thoughts. However, his remark on Usman got True Geordie to go on the offensive. Blasting the Irishman for his ignorant remarks, he said that Usman was one of the greatest fighters in the UFC and continues to be.

In fact, crediting the ex-champ, he even said that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would have no problem beating the brakes of McGregor if they go head to head inside the cage. And he’s not wrong. Usman himself has claimed to have offered Conor a fight twice but the Irishman reportedly didn’t take them.