“This Big Fight’s Supposed to Go Down With Me and Justin Bieber” – Nate Diaz Once Opened Up on His Beef With Justin Bieber After His Win Over Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is an MMA trailblazer. It’s his unique and unprecedented character, that has led to the Stockton native being adored by supporters!

Having won, the ‘Ultimate Fighter’ in 2007, at the tender age of 22, which is quite young for combat sports, Nate Diaz went on to become a tenured member of the UFC roster. Diaz spent 15 years in the promotion, before fighting out his contract in 2022.

Nick and Nate Diaz set the paradigm for what the UFC is today. The fact that ‘Cannabis’ usage has become a common denominator, for recovery, and as a stress reliever, is due to the Diaz brothers, advocation of it.

Nate eventually reached stardom nine years later, when he choked out then UFC featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, in a phenomenal bout. The win solidified Nate as the ‘real deal’ in the eyes of numerous observers of the UFC.

It’s also the fight that eventually led to Diaz, receiving an enhancement in compensation, for the final few fights of his UFC career. Nevertheless, a modern-day great and alluring figure.

Also read: Dana White Admits That Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 Would’ve Been a Mismatch

Nate Diaz on Justin Bieber

Nate Diaz, in the aftermath of his greatest victory, made an appearance on ‘Conan’.

He shared a hysterical story of a supposed ‘beef’, with popular celebrity artist, Justin Bieber!

The triumph over Conor in March of 2016, saw Nathan catapult his stock to great levels. It also eventually led to him making an appearance on the fashionable talk show, ‘Conan on TBS’.

Diaz, amongst other things, spoke about his supposed ‘beef’ with Justin Bieber. Bieber, who was vocal in his support for McGregor had seen Diaz in a club. Nate explained his perspective of what went down.

Diaz stated-

“I went to a club and everybody’s coming at me in the club and like, “Hey Justin Bieber’s over there, he’s over there in a corner, like this big fight’s supposed to go down with me and Justin..he had a little crew with him, bunch of little Biebers, they came and found me, them and their boys, like I had a crew with me too, and they came up and right up to me and said “Hey Nate, What’s up man, it’s all good let’s squash the beef man.”

Nate Diaz, has an outright character that has made him an adored personality who is respected by celebrities and fans alike. And provided you don’t, what exactly could anybody do?

Also read: Dwayne Johnson, Recently Challenged by Nate Diaz, ‘Would Have Done Really Well,’ in a UFC Match Per Dana White