“He hasn’t won anything in like five years” – After John Kavanagh claimed that Conor McGregor “hasn’t lost a beat” since returning to MMA training, the public reacted

Fans recently responded in droves to Conor McGregor’s coach Joh Kavanagh’s remarks on the Irishman’s return to active mixed martial arts training on social media.

Some supporters could not resist but draw attention to McGregor’s recent winless streak. Here are the reactions of the audience to Kavanagh’s view on McGregor:

“Hasn’t lost a beat? He needs to gain a couple, he hasn’t won anything in like 5 years.”

Hasn’t lost a beat? He needs to gain a couple, he hasn’t won anything in like 5 years — Reid Bankston (@reid_bankston) July 18, 2022

Donald Cerrone, a seasoned UFC fighter, was the subject of McGregor’s most recent victory. In a welterweight match, the pair stole the show at UFC 246 in January 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. A sizable contingent of supporters refused to acknowledge “Cowboy” as a legitimate rivalry for the Irishman.

Soon after the opening bell, the Crumlin native destroyed Cerrone, winning through first-round technical knockout in just his second fight since 2016. But the majority of spectators wrote the fight off as a warm-up match.

As much as I like cowboy, we all know he was a sacrificial lamb used for a McGregor tune up fight. So we don’t count that as a W. — The man with 1.8 Legs (@MrNoTwoLegs) July 18, 2022

Some supporters even asserted that since McGregor entered the ring to face Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 and GOT defeated by a standing TKO in round ten, he has not been the same person.

A real coach would be honest with his fighter who has been out for a fucking year but this yes man wants Conor to believe he has zero rust when in reality he still hasn’t shaken off the rust from his time off after Floyd. — Notorious U.F.C. (@jaymane1982) July 18, 2022

Below are some further fan responses:

He hasn’t lost a beat? So he’s still only 4-5 beats behind anyone in the top 10. Cool. — Baron (@TheBaronOfBeard) July 18, 2022

When I think of a guy who “hasn’t lost a beat”, I don’t think of someone who had one “great” training session a couple weeks ago … — Talen Guzman (@TalenGuzman) July 18, 2022

Fans further urged McGregor to think about leaving Kavanagh and SBG Ireland and joining another team whose head coach is not just a puppet under his control.

I think John has got him to a great level and made him a two time champ, but now, Conor needs to find a different camp, one where he’s not the guy, no yes men, and some people who will test him grappling and wrestling wise to improve him where he needs it the most — Jeff MacDonald (@jmacyourlife) July 18, 2022

Conor McGregor flies to Ibiza to unwind after a break from training

In a recent series of social media pictures, Conor McGregor gave fans a sneak peek inside his wild birthday party in Ibiza last week. He took a vacation throughout the trip before starting training again.

He was pictured in the photographs enjoying the occasion on the Spanish island with his family and close pals. He uploaded several photos of himself with others, including his girlfriend Dee Devlin, sister Aoife McGregor, and others.

See Conor McGregor’s Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor has been fighting to get back into the mix after being sidelined following a horrific injury he had during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It appears that his return to the stage will be enjoyed by fans sooner rather than later. Only time will be able to tell whether his return will be successful.

