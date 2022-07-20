UFC

“He hasn’t won anything in like five years” – After John Kavanagh claimed that Conor McGregor “hasn’t lost a beat” since returning to MMA training, the public reacted

Conor McGregor John Kavanagh
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Cheteshwar Pujara county stats: Cheteshwar Pujara Sussex county team total runs 2022
Next Article
"Michael Schumacher bringing joy to millions of us!"- Former Ferrari boss honors $900 million net worth legend in hometown ceremony