Overlooking Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, and Other Superstars, Ex-UFC Champ Shares Excitement for Two Unique Fights at UFC 300

UFC 300 is a landmark event that is set to take place in a matter of days. The card definitely promises several prominent names and exciting face-offs. However, amongst all the fights in store, a notable few include Alex Pereira’s title defense against Jamahal Hill and Justin Gaethje’s long-anticipated match against Max Holloway.

Yet, despite the popularity these fights have been getting, Demetrious Johnson is seemingly interested in two different bouts. According to him, Aljamain Sterling taking on Calvin Kattar and Cody Garbrandt against Deiveson Figueiredo are the fights that stand out the most.

Sterling’s match against Kattar is an intriguing bout for a couple of reasons. For one, Sterling will be making his featherweight debut and it is unclear how he will fare against a bigger fighter. At the same time, Kattar will be returning to the octagon after a long time and Johnson is excited to see him in action again.



Meanwhile, Garbrandt vs. Figueiredo is an intriguing match-up in its own right. While both fighters are former champions, they have it in them to push for the title again. Hence, it is safe to say that the stakes and caliber will be of the highest level. In fact, ‘Mighty Mouse,’ himself seconded this opinion in an interview with Michael Bisping, where he said,

“The ones that get me excited is probably Aljamain Sterling featherweight debut Calvin Kattar and then you also got Figueiredo taking on Garbrandt. I think these two fight are the ones that have the most storyline.”

Demetrious Johnson has been quite clear about what he is looking forward to most at UFC 300. At the same time, UFC commentator Jon Anik had much to say about the upcoming event.

Jon Anik gives his prediction for UFC 300

Being a UFC commentator, Jon Anik is vastly knowledgeable about the sport. He recently weighed in on the most notable bouts of the card and made his prediction known. According to him, Gaethje would get the better of Holloway in their bout. In addition, Anik also picked Weili to triumph over Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event of the card.

Coming to the main event, Anik gave Jamahal Hill a slight edge over Alex Pereira. Safe to say, such predictions add fuel to the fire and make the fights even more exciting.