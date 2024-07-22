“Owned by Dana White”: Jake Paul Belittles Conor McGregor, Calls Pereira a ‘Tougher Challenge’

Jake Paul just won what is arguably the biggest fight of his career and Conor McGregor is not happy about it! On Saturday, the Ohio native defeated BKFC King of Violence, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry, stopping the Michigan native in R6 to prove his mettle. Despite the impressive showing, McGregor threw shade on the 27-year-old’s achievement, trying to tarnish it, and now Paul has come out to brutally slam the UFC icon.

Following the dominant victory, Paul sat down with his crew to share his thoughts on the fight when the conversation got to the Irishman. That is when ‘The Problem Child’ addressed McGregor’s “p*ssbag” remarks, essentially calling the Irishman a keyboard warrior.

Deeming the Irishman as just an addict, Paul ripped into McGregor with vicious intentions. He mocked the Dubliner saying that he’s all talk and no show – takes up challenges on “X” but never shows up to the ring. In addition to that, he also alleged that ‘The Notorious’ was owned by the UFC CEO, Dana White and he’ll use that as a cover to let down a possible fight.

” I’ve said this a long time ago, Conor McGregor he’s owned by Dana White, he probably can’t get out of his contract but that’s what he’ll hide behind because he not going to get in the there”

Adding ammunition to his take, Paul then said that he is not interested in fighting McGregor anymore and intends to get in the ring with the Brazilian powerhouse Alex Pereira because he is way better than ‘Mystic Mac.’

All that sh*t talk, all of that, he [McGregor] won’t put it on the line and I want a tougher challenge than McGregor, f**k McGregor, I want Alex Pereira.”

Furthermore, the Ohio native even dropped his thoughts on McGregor supposedly firing Mike Perry from BKFC, now that the Irishman also has a stake in the promotion.

The Problem Child on McGregor firing Perry – “That’s f*cked up”

Paul’s domination was pretty evident since Perry was sent to the canvas a total of three times during their bout. While many gave the violent BKFC champ a chance, given his tenacity and indomitable will, Perry on Saturday was nothing in front of Paul who walked him down and handed over a second career loss to the Michigan native.

In fact, Paul caught the former UFC contender in the very first round before repeating the performance in the second. Hence, with his rhythm all messed up, Perry tried to get back but failed to fire on all cylinders, giving Paul another impressive victory.

Disappointed with the 32-year-old, McGregor, who is also a stakeholder in BKFC, put out a tweet saying that Perry has been fired and he can go back to his backyard boxing.

Interestingly, Paul was asked what he thought about the Irishman firing Perry, and the Ohio native claimed he had predicted such an outcome, saying,

“Hey, that’s f*cked up. They fired him [Perry], your BKFC champion. I told you that was gonna happen, I told you exactly what was gonna happen. He was big upping his boy Mike Perry. I said, ‘OK Conor, after I f*ck up Mike Perry, then you’re next’.”

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor firing Mike Perry from the BKFC after getting KO’d 😂 pic.twitter.com/rV2q6ros83 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

Apart from insisting that it wasn’t fair of the Irishman to fire Perry, Paul even issued an open challenge to McGregor. This got the UFC community excited as the fight between the two will definitely be legendary.