Paddy Pimblett Accuses Ilia Topuria of Spreading the ‘Worst Lie Ever’ About Alleged Russia-Georgia Bombing Comment

Following the UFC can sometimes feel like a crash course in global history and politics. Mind you, they are not always historically accurate, or politically correct, but with a roster consisting of fighters from across the globe, it is often difficult to regulate. Take Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett’s feud about the history between Russia and Georgia.

The 12th-ranked lightweight from Liverpool is now accusing Topuria of spreading what he calls the “worst lie ever” about a comment he insists he never made.

The rivalry between Pimblett and Topuria started back in 2021 when Paddy made some offhand remarks on social media that didn’t sit well with Topuria—specifically comments referencing Georgia and its history with Russia.

Things escalated in 2022 during UFC Fight Night in London, where the two actually got into a physical altercation, complete with thrown punches and even a bottle of hand sanitizer flying through the air.

Paddy, however, in an interview with Nina Marie Daniele, has defended himself, saying that his words were twisted and taken out of context.

“There’s not too many unhinged things that I do not know, I’ve heard people say all sorts about me and make lies up and all sorts. Stuff gets sent around about me on WhatsApp because people are jealous”, he began.

“Worst one is Ilia made up though, saying I was talking about a war. No, I wasn’t. I didn’t even know Georgia and Russia had been to war. That is the worst lie I have ever heard in my life”, the Scouser told Nina.

Paddy’s comments come in response to Topuria opening up about just how personal this feud had become for him.

“He said something like, ‘now I understand why the Russians bombed Georgia,’” Topuria had recalled on the Full Send Podcast last month.

“A lot of kids died in that war. When you joke about that—make sure we don’t run into each other, because I’m gonna take your f—ing head off”, the Georgian-born Spaniard had said, noting the gravity of the situation.

Safe to say that this feud will likely have its day in the sun one day, hopefully in the near future. Until then, fans have to suffice with Pimblett making fun of Topuria’s change of moniker.

Pimblett brands Topuria an idiot

Surprisingly, calm and respectful toward his opponent for the weekend, Michael Chandler, Pimblett seems almost certain that he’s coming out on top at UFC 314.

Perhaps it is why he has been taking shots at Arman Tsarukyann and Topuria – his next potential feuds, who also happen to be potential title contenders in the lightweight division.

Pimblett has already announced his ambitions for after he defeats Chandler this weekend- take a fight either against Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje and win that to challenge for the title.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he’s happy to continue pushing Topuria.

“Anyone who changes their nickname—just sort your head out,” he said, clearly taking aim at fighters like Bobby Green (now King Green) and Topuria.

Paddy argued that nicknames aren’t something you give yourself, and switching them mid-career? “You look like an absolute idiot,” he added. He even doubled down with his favorite insult for Topuria, calling him a “chorizo”- a sausage.

Earlier last month, Topuria announced that he was moving on from his moniker of ‘El Matador’ and rechristened himself as ‘La Leyenda’ or ‘The Legend. ‘