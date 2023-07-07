Despite Rejecting $100,000,000 Offer to Unretire Once, Fans Believe Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre Is Possible

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight champion, is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters in the history of the sports. However, fans didn’t get to witness a lot of him, as the Russian star retired early after a personal loss. Although ‘The Eagle’ retired with a perfect 29-0 record, fans wanted to see him compete against a few notable names. One of them was Georges St-Pierre.

Advertisement

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was like a fantasy fight for the fans, given their greatness in the sport. But the fight only lasted in the talks. Interestingly, fans have found a fresh hope about this fight, after GSP announced his return.

However, given that Nurmagomedov has already refused offers of $100 million to unretire, there is not much chance that this bout will take place. Still fans believe it is possible.

Advertisement

Fans think Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will happen

Georges St-Pierre, who officially retired from professional fighting in 2019, recently announced during a press conference that he will be back in action soon. However, GSP is not returning for an MMA fight. Instead, he will compete in a grappling match at the end of 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1677117074970165250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The news has since taken fight fans by storm, and everyone has started suggesting opponent for the ex-champion. GSP himself expressed his interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Anderson Silva.

However, majority fans have brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov in consideration, under a post of MMA Fighting. Check out some fan reactions below:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoshLNeal/status/1677137954106486787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColinCrandall33/status/1677291636001480706?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrianRevell/status/1677118696244887552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CombatDetailer/status/1677161704810242054?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Calexr91/status/1677118949853646848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite fans’ high interest in the match-up, it is very unlikely that the Russian former UFC lightweight champion will return.

Why is Nurmagomedov’s return next to impossible?

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought his last battle in 2020 and hung up his MMA gloves for good. Apparently, his announcement came after the passing of his father/coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Abdulmanap, was an important figure in Khabib’s life. The Russian star trained all his life with him. Thus, it was hard for ‘The Eagle’ to fill this void. As a result, he promised his mother that he won’t compete without his father by his side.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has received multiple offers to unretire. According to reports, he was even offered a whopping $100 million for competing against undefeated Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

However, Nurmagomedov stayed true to the promise he gave to his mother and rejected the offer. Therefore, it is highly unlikely, that he will return for a grappling match against GSP.