Paddy Pimblett Respects Islam Makhachev but Says: ‘I Think I Can Beat Him’

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett isn’t shy about his ambitions. The rising star, known for his electrifying personality and undeniable skills, is just a few wins away from putting himself in title contention and claims while he respects Islam Makhachev, he sees himself defeating the lightweight champion.

In an interview with Ryan Hall, ‘The Baddy’ confidently stated that he has what it takes to dethrone reigning lightweight king, Makhachev. While some may see his claim as bold, Pimblett seems unfazed, believing his unique style and relentless energy could be the recipe to shock the world and bring some meaning to the song, ‘It’s coming home‘.

“Yeah of course I always say it like people always say do you think you can beat Islam Makhachev? I am like obviously. You think I am going to sit here and and go ‘ah no he’d beat me’. Then I am not a fighter, I am a coward. I respect Islam, he is a great champion people would probably laugh at me for saying this but I think I can beat him.”

Pimblett went on to add that in this sport you need to be confident of being a world champion and beat anyone put in front of you. He believes that if fighters do not have that, they have put themselves at a major disadvantage.

Pimblett also addressed something that many experts have claimed will be a major disadvantage for him in the future if it isn’t already.

Paddy Pimblett spills the beans on his post-fight physique

‘Paddy the Baddy’ has been rather vocal about his love for junk food, and it shows after the fight week. The rising UFC star has been on a six-fight win streak and cracked the lightweight rankings, but fans are just as fascinated by his post-fight weight fluctuations as his performances in the cage.

After his submission win over Bobby Green at UFC 304 in July, where he weighed in at 156 pounds, Pimblett stunned everyone by tipping the scales at 197 pounds just two weeks later—a 42-pound jump!

Now back to his regular walking-around weight, Pimblett explained the reason behind his dramatic gains on the StillTalkingShow.

“After cutting weight, your body goes into starvation mode and holds onto everything,” Pimblett shared.

“Once I eat salty stuff, I retain water and look bloated, especially my cheeks. And yeah, I’ll admit, I go overboard.”

The scouser is nothing if not entertaining. Previously he had proudly claimed that he would rather be a bit “fat and happy” than have abs and be miserable.