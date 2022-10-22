Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. This will be the young British star’s 4th appearance in the promotion.

Paddy Pimblet is one of UFC’s rising stars. He is touted by many as the successor to Conor McGregor in the MMA promotion. However, he has only fought three times in the UFC so far and all of them have come at Fight Nights.

Also read: Petr Yan Calls Sean O’Malley a “UFC Project” and “Conor McGregor Wannabe” Ahead of UFC 280 Clash!

Although, come December, that is set to change. The starlet from Liverpool will make his UFC Pay Per View December.

The announcement was made on Dec. 10, Saturday.

Paddy Pimblett scheduled to make PPV debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in what will be his first appearance on a numbered card. The announcement was made by UFC via a since deleted tweet.

The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pimblett has fought for the UFC in Las Vegas before. However, the fight took place in front of a limited audience. He fought his other two fights at the O2 Arena in London.

The 27-year-old has a 3-0 record in the UFC so far. He has finished all three of his fights in dominant fashion. Pimblett won two of his three fights in the first round itself and the only fight that went beyond the first round ended in the second.

His opponent Jared Gordon has a 7-4 record in the UFC. All of the 34-year old’s victories have been finishes save for one.

Jared Gordon called out Paddy Pimblett after UFC 278

Gordon last fought at UFC 278 beating Leonardo Santos. He spoke about his desire to face Paddy Pimblett after the match.

“(Paddy Pimblett) called me out after his last fight. I really like him. Actually, I think he’s great for the sport,” Gordon said. “I think he’s preaching a good message. I think between the two of us we can raise a lot of awareness for mental health.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Click here for more UFC News