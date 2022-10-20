Petr Yan Calls Sean O’Malley a “UFC Project” and “Conor McGregor Wannabe” Ahead of UFC 280 Clash!

With UFC 280 on the deck, Petr Yan has shared his genuine opinion of Sean O’Malley, professing that O’Malley is a ‘wannabe’ Conor McGregor!

With their bout on the cusp of transpiring in a couple of days, the former UFC Bantamweight champion has provided his perspective on the ‘DWCS’ alumni, heading into his first fight against top-level contenders.

Speaking ahead of their bout, Petr Yan was asked of his thoughts on UFC President Dana White, comparing O’Malley’s leap to that of Conor McGregor’s when he fought Jose Aldo, to which ‘No Mercy’ responded-

“Considering the PR side of things, you can definitely compare it to Conor Aldo fight and Sean is a UFC project and Conor wannabe but the result of this matchup will be different.”

It would not be an understatement to state that the contest between the pair is the one that has left fans ecstatic. It has all the indications of being a bout of pure carnage and barbarity, considering the two are high-level strikers that thrive on their feet.

The Sean O’Malley-Petr Yan rivalry!

UFC 280 is a pay-per-view of paramount importance to most of the fighters on the card, considering the stakes are uncompromising in multiple ‘all-or-nothing’ matchups. However, the encounter between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan takes the cake.

O’Malley’s extreme and forthright character has been critical of Petr Yan since the Russians fought for the title. The pair have been going back and forth on social media for more than a year.

Sean O’Malley thinks Petr Yan was “bullied” into fighting him by the UFC brass. “I know he was saying he picked that fight – I don’t believe that.”#UFC280 | Full video: https://t.co/F0rXxOoM4A pic.twitter.com/cI9jlW5EFC — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 20, 2022

While Petr Yan has been competing for the title for the past couple of years, ‘Suga’ has been engaging in bouts against high-level prospects. The gulf in the level of competition is staggering, without a shadow of a doubt.

With Dana White all but confirming that the winner of this clash will be granted the title shot, both competitors will be looking forward to making a statement. After all, this is prizefighting!

Sean O’Malley: The next Conor McGregor?

Given Sean O’Malley’s track record and portfolio do not consist of triumphs against the best 135lbs ers’ the UFC has to offer, the polarizing figure that he is and the eyes that he garners when he graces the octagon, is superior to the UFC rather than his record.

With O’Malley at the helm, the UFC might just have another cash cow in the palm of their hands, at a lower weight class, in what will be a first.

A victory in sublime fashion against Petr Yan means it will be unfeasible for the promotion to deny promoting and marketing him when he is awarded the title shot.

