Paulo Costa Ridicules Belal Muhammad, Ian Garry, Leon Edwards, and Others with UFC Fighter Tier List

Paulo Costa’s new tier list is just another way for him to take shots at every notable fighter in the UFC. The Brazilian does not mince words and is known for his raw honesty. So when ‘Borrachinha’ put out his own tier list, it immediately went viral on social media, as fans began analyzing the entries. The former title contender even had categories like ‘NPC’, ‘Unkillable Orc’, and ‘Annoying’ on the list, so naturally, it did start quite a few beefs.

Paulo Costa put himself in the ‘MC’s love interest’ category which is surprising because knowing him, he would have put himself in the ‘final boss’ list.

However, fighters like Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, and Ian Garry received the short end of the stick. Costa put Garry, Muhammad, Aljamain Sterling, and Jamahal Hill in the ‘annoying’ category.

Edwards, on the other hand, found himself in the ‘NPC’ character category along with Rafael dos Anjos. The ‘Final Boss’ category had Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, and Islam Makhachev on it.

The Final Boss category is accurate so far since no one has found a way to get past either of the fighters on that list. Moreover, even the hero category by Paulo Costa was pretty correct since it had fan-favorite fighters like Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Charles Oliveira.

While the tier list is a new gimmick that ‘Borrachinha’ came up with, the Brazillian also continued with his hilarious skits. As a matter of fact, his recent upload was a skit of him reacting to Dana White’s fight announcement after UFC 300.

Paulo Costa reacts to Dana White’s fight announcement following UFC 300 in a hilarious manner

Paulo Costa’s latest skit is hilarious. In it, the Brazilian sits down with a tub of ice cream to eat while watching the UFC 300 card.

Following the event, during the press conference, he hears Dana White announce his fight against Sean Strickland and spits the ice cream out saying:

“How many weeks is it? Six weeks? Oh my god. Catchweight?”

After checking his weight on the scales, the Brazilian immediately starts doing cardio to lose some weight. Subsequently, the video ends with him asking for the fight to be at catchweight.

Paulo Costa will be looking to get back to winning ways in the octagon, and he has found himself the perfect opponent in Sean Strickland. A win will definitely put him in title contention.