“People F*cking Freak Out”: Nate Diaz Stands Up for Conor McGregor Against Backlash Over UFC 303 Fallout

Never in a million years did a UFC fan think they would get to see Nate Diaz defending Conor McGregor. Yet, the sworn enemies are somehow being all nice to each other amidst the recent controversy surrounding the Irishman.

‘The Notorious’ had to pull out of UFC 303 with a broken toe, ruining his 100% track record of always turning up for a fight. However, instead of taking this opportunity to diss the Irishman, Diaz has somehow defended his decision to pull out and even called out fans for their reaction.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the Stockton native addressed the controversy of McGregor pulling out of the UFC 303 fight and gave his thoughts on the Irishman’s injury, saying,

“I think it’s just a minor thing, I think they’re making a bigger deal out of it than it is. Good idea, if I get f*cked up I would like to push the fight back too but people would f*cking freak out.”

Nate Diaz spoke about how Conor McGregor has probably learned from his mistakes in the past and insisted he would have done the same thing if he was in the Irishman’s shoes. Being 100% fit for a bout is way better than going in injured because you can’t justify all the hard work and sweat you put into it by fighting at less than full capacity.

Well, while the controversy has been pretty harsh on McGregor, the only good thing to come out of it is how a lot of fighters rose to the Irishman’s defense without hesitation.

Ian Garry defends Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303

Fellow Irishman Ian Garry cannot comprehend why McGregor is facing such a backlash after pulling out of UFC 303. As a fighter, he can understand what his fellow countryman is going through after being forced to drop out and break his 100% track record.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, Garry gave his opinion on fans criticizing ‘The Notorious’ for pulling out, saying,

“Who are we to say that Conor should do something. If he broke his toe, which is what he said he has done? Who the f*ck are we to tell him to fight?”

Ian Garry then went on to list Conor McGregor’s accomplishments inside the octagon and claimed that a man who has achieved so much in the game should not have to listen to what others want him to do. This take from Garry could also be a little biased since he is a lifelong McGregor fan. Still, there is some truth to his words.