Jon Jones Breaks the ‘Drake Curse’ Wins Him $1.7 Million After Submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

The Canadian rapper Drake’s bad history in betting billed as the ‘Drake curse’ by fans was finally reversed at UFC 285 after Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane in the very first round of the fight. ‘Bones’ is arguably one of the best UFF fighters to grace the octagon. He has an unmatchable record in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. Thus, as he was preparing for his heavyweight debut, there was no doubt about his credibility. The American mixed martial artist was a heavy favorite, going into the heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Therefore, many had their chips on the former light heavyweight champion Jones. One of them was the Grammy award winner, Drake. While many fans were worried about the ‘Drake Curse’, none of the bad omens struck ‘Bones.’

Drake wins $1.7 Million betting on Jon Jones

Earlier, Drake had wagered a huge amount on the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to win against Tommy Fury. However, ‘The Problem Child’ lost the bout. The Canadian rapper has several times lost his money betting on UFC fighters, including Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman. Interestingly, he had some luck with ‘Bones.’

Talking about the title fight, right after the bell, Gane landed a huge strike on Jones, which the latter defended. While moving away from the jab, Jones smartly landed a quick takedown and took the Frenchman to the mat.

https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1632271787772850176?s=20

Eventually, ‘Bones’ caught ‘Bon Gamin’ in a vicious guillotine choke and ended the fight within three minutes of the first round. He was crowned the new champion of the heavyweight division.

Drake had two bets on the American fighter. He wagered $2,50,000 on Jones to win via submission and another $2,50,000 to win via a knockout. Given the odds, Drake won a whopping $1.7 million as Jones grabbed the win via submission.

Jones called out Stipe Miocic after the victory

Given his amazing professional fighting record, Jones is already regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. However, after becoming the heavyweight champion, ‘Bones’ has made yet another statement.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1632262713299566593?s=20

But still, the boogeyman of the promotion is hungry for more. Following his dominant victory over Gane, Jones in his octagon interview with Joe Rogan called out the former champion Stipe Miocic for his first title defense.

Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Thus, a fight against him will bring in more applause for the newly crowned champion. Miocic, who was in attendance, agreed to the challenge. Even the UFC supremo Dana White is interested in making this fight next. Therefore, it is most likely that we will see Miocic vs. Jones next.

