Sean Strickland Issues a Warning to Ian Garry After Hostile Run-in at the UFC PI

Ian Garry takes on former teammate Vicente Luque in a little over a week at UFC 296. However, the build up to what will be his biggest fight to date has been around a topic that is not the fight itself. Sometime last week, a Reddit user shared details of a book Garry’s wife had written. Since then UFC fans as well as current fighters such as Sean Strickland have been taking shots at Garry for his choice in life partner.

While a few fighters voiced their opinions on the issue, none have been as persistent as Strickland. Needless to say, ‘Tarzan’ did not hold back on his thoughts on the issue. While Garry did not take the time to respond, there is a huge level of animosity between the two.

Following their online beef, the two fighters crossed paths at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. Strickland took to social media to share the interaction between the two fighters. In the video he said,

“So you guys I went to the PI today and I ran into f**king c*ck Ian Garry. Awkward man awkward. He looked at me hard, security had to escort us around. F**king awkward sh*t right? I am laughing my a** off….. If you look at me hard and you’re feeling some kind of way. if you’re feeling some kind of way and want to get this sh*t handled, and you want to look at me hard and that is what you want, slide up in the DMs. I don’t want it but if that is what you want, you know where to find me man.”

The feud between the two fighters is clearly heating up. The above mentioned development just adds more fuel to the fire. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the upcoming fights both men have

Sean Strickland and Ian Garry set to take on huge challenges in their next fight

Sean Strickland was recently crowned the middleweight champion. His first title defense will come at UFC 297 as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis in the first PPV event of the year. Du Plessis is on a eight fight win streak and set to be the tough first title defense for Strickland.

Garry on the other hand will take on his former teammate Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in what will be a litmus test. Luque is a veteran in the division and has faced some of the very best the UFC has to offer. If Garry is able to secure a win over Luque he will establish himself as a legitimate contender. If he falls short it will significantly hurt the Ian Garry hype train. Fans are keeping a close on the feud between the two fighters.