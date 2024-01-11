“Fu** Off”: Oscar De La Hoya Accuses Floyd Mayweather of Derailing Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Showdown

It’s very rare to see a boxer enthusiastically pushing for a fight, only to take a sudden turn once negotiations begin. That’s exactly what happened recently with Ryan Garcia, who backed off from facing Devin Haney and, instead, mentioned another opponent, Rolando Romero, as his next fight. After all this drama, now, Golden Boy’s Promoter Oscar De La Hoya takes a shot at Floyd Mayweather, implying that Mayweather influenced “KingRy” not to take the Haney fight.

Recently, Oscar De La Hoya shared a story on Instagram where he took a massive shot at Mayweather and accused him of being the man behind why Garcia vs. Haney was not happening. Given the fact that Garcia and Mayweather recently hung out together and were spotted running, he claimed that before this run with Mayweather, Garcia wanted Haney, but suddenly changed his mind afterward.

Consequently, noticing this sequence of events, he openly took a shot at Mayweather for ruining the mega fight. Advising Mayweather, Hoya stated,

“Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring, that’s great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter like it says here, fu** off.”

He added, Golden Boy has been with Garcia since he turned pro, making him the biggest draw in boxing. If he wants Rolly Romero now, they’ll make his fight a huge event, as always. But Hoya is not happy with what Mayweather is doing.

Golden Boy Promoter stated he doesn’t object if Mayweather wants to share defensive strategies with Garcia in the ring. However, he makes it clear that if Mayweather is being a promoter here, then he prefers not to delve into this further. Interestingly, not only Hoya but also Eddie Hearn believes Mayweather’s influence impacted the potential Garcia vs Haney fight.

Eddie Hearn Also Believes Floyd Mayweather Influence Has Impacted Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Not only Garcia’s promoter, but also Haney shares the same feeling. In a recent Matchroom Boxing interview, Eddie Hearn suggested that Garcia’s close association with Mayweather might have influenced his decisions regarding the change of fight choices. He stated,

“And now he’s been hanging around with Floyd Mayweather, maybe it was word of advice. I don’t think it’s a terrible decision but I think fans are disappointed.”

Adding to that, Hearn subtly mocked Garcia, calling him a boxer who avoids big challenges. He drew parallels to Mayweather’s prime, where he also avoided many fights and expressed disappointment in Garcia’s choice of Rolly Romero. Well, the sudden change in “KingRy’s” decision is known only to him, but the promoter firmly believes that Mayweather is the driving force behind it.