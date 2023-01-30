Jake Paul Claims to Stop ‘Reckless’ Personal Jibes at Conor McGregor and Fiancee Dee Devlin: “I Don’t Feel the Need to…”

Jake Paul has become a household name at this point. The 26-year-old started as a YouTuber and later transitioned into pro-boxing and somehow managed to become one of the biggest names in the sport thanks to his popularity.

However, he has been accustomed to a lot of hate for the same reason as well. Moreover, the 26-year-old also gets a lot of hate for disrespecting fighters like Conor McGregor. But it looks like Paul has matured and does not feel the need to do so anymore.

Jake Paul claims to stop personal jibes at Conor McGregor

Ever since making his way into the world of combat sports, Paul has been quite an admission of fighting the biggest names. In an attempt to do so, he has gone a little too far and called out Conor McGregor in the past while taking personal jibes at him.

ALSO READ: “Almost a Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate Moment”- Elon Musk Reacts to Logan Paul’s Memorable Royal Rumble Spot

However, during a recent interview, Jake Paul suggested that he will not do such things again. He explained that he was about 23 years old when he did. He also added that he has matured since then. Moreover, he suggested that he does not feel the need to do so anymore. However, ‘The Problem Child’ has claimed that he won’t hold back if his war of words against Conor McGregor goes there.

Jake Paul says he's 'matured' since 'reckless' taunt of Conor McGregor's fiancee https://t.co/TZLxbiX3vU — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) January 30, 2023

“I’ve definitely matured to 26 years old now. So I don’t feel the need to go to those places. But if it goes there, it’ll go there,” the Ohio-based boxer said.

Who is Paul fighting next?

‘The Problem Child’ is set to take on his long-time rival Tommy Fury on February 26th. It is worth noting that the two have quite a history together, and this will be the third time that they’ve been booked to fight against each other.

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

The two were initially set to take on each other back in December 2021. However, Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight because of injuries. Paul vs. Fury was scheduled again for August 2022, however, the fight was canceled again because Fury wasn’t allowed to enter the United States.

ALSO READ: MMA Fans Are Convinced Daniel Cormier Will Easily Thump Hollywood Star Chris Hemsworth in a Street Fight

That said, the fight has now been scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. It seems nothing should stop the bout from happening now. Also, it will be interesting to see who has the last laugh in the rivalry come February 26th.

What are your thoughts on the fight? What do you think about Jake Paul’s words?