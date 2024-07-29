‘People Might Get Upset’: Volkanovski Questions Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Title Validity if He Avoids Tom Aspinall

Many believe Tom Aspinall is the “real” heavyweight champion, following the Brit’s jaw-dropping win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. However, Jon Jones is still the official holder of the belt and this victory proves why he needs to face Aspinall in order to cement his legacy as an all-time great. In fact, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski feels the same way as he recently revealed why Jones cannot be considered a legitimate champion until he bests Aspinall.

Shortly after Aspinall’s victory in UFC 304, Volkanovski took to his YouTube channel to react to the fight and talk about what the future had in store for the Brit. ‘The Great’ mentioned that even though the UFC is currently waiting to see how Jones fares against Stipe Miocic in their upcoming match, the entire thing would not make any sense if the champion refuses to face Aspinall in the near future.

In fact, the featherweight even questioned the legitimacy of Jones’ title, saying,

“Can you really claim a defending heavyweight champion without actually facing Tom Aspinall? Some people might get upset with me with this but that is just what I feel. The only test for Jones is an Aspinall.”

Although Jones has been considered untouchable all this while, Volkanovski believes Aspinall is exceptionally well-rounded and has the ability to best the heavyweight champion.

Moreover, the 35-year-old also went on to add that if Jones were to beat Aspinall even his harshest critics would not be able to deny him the ‘GOAT’ status. However, what does Jones think of the entire situation?

Jones welcomes Tom Aspinall

Ever since winning the heavyweight title, Jones has had only one name in mind – Stipe Miocic. The 41-year-old is widely considered the greatest heavyweight of all time and ‘Bones’ believes a victory against Miocic would cement his legacy as the ‘GOAT.’

While reports insist that the UFC is trying its best to book a fight between Jones and Miocic, Aspinall called the champion out during his UFC 304 post-fight interview, challenging him to a fight to settle the heavyweight champion debate once and for all.

Well, Jones is not one to shy away from a callout, and he responded to the Brit via a Tweet that read, “Supply and demand at its finest, I love it.” This suggests that Jones is welcoming a challenge and will defend his belt against Aspinall, come what may.

