“Pissed Me Off Too”: Sean O’Malley Backs Conor McGregor’s Fury Over Donald Trump Picking Khabib as Favorite

It would appear former POTUS Donald Trump picking Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter has rubbed one too many people the wrong way. First it was Conor McGregor, closely following in his idol’s footsteps is UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley.

‘Suga’ recently sat down with his coach for the latest episode of their podcast, ‘The Timbo Sugar Show’, where they discussed the tweets McGregor put out after Trump’s Khabib endorsement.

O’Malley seemed weirdly agitated that despite having many a conversation with ‘Donny’, Khabib was the fighter of choice for ‘The Donald’.

“That kind of pissed me off too. Like Donny how many conversations have we had? I think Khabib was telling Trump, ‘Hey we need to stop this war in Russia’ and that little connection and that is where it came from.”

Donald Trump Says That Khabib Is His Favorite UFC Fighter.. pic.twitter.com/ruy6cC4TlV — KickChamp (@Kick_Champ) August 5, 2024



In a stream with Adin Ross, Trump had stated that he liked Nurmagomedov for a variety of reasons, including speaking with him about the Palestine conflict which he promised to stop the minute he got back into office.

McGregor of course, has an alarm set with the keywords ‘Khabib’, ‘Nurmagomedov’ and everything in between.

That might be a speculation but that seems to be the only reason he seems to react to everyone praising Khabib ever. The Irishman ended up bashing Trump for picking Khabib.

And this was the first time in months that O’Malley has agreed with McGregor as the two have not seen eye to eye after the Irishman had threatened to ‘ride him like an ostrich’ after boxer Ryan Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a PED.

Of course, for the laymen that had nothing to do with poor ‘Suga’, who had just won the bantamweight title and was busy with his podcast. But catching a stray from the man he idolized didn’t seem to go down very well with him.

Now, coming back to McGregor, the Irishman’s mouth might be writing cheques his body can’t cash.

Khabib’s manager warns McGregor of consequences

In response to Trump picking Khabib as his favourite fighter, McGregor put out a number of tweets insulting his former rival.

In a implicitly intolerant rant, the Irishman went on to brand the Dagestani an ‘inbred’ among other things. As has been the case always, ‘The Eagle’ did not respond to any of the comments made, however, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz did.

The 46-year-old tweeted saying world leaders and royalty from all over the world welcomed Khabib with open arms. He went on to add that McGregor just divided people and that he would pay for all the comments he has made about the Dagestani champion and his father.