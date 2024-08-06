Ali Abdelaziz Warns Conor McGregor Will ‘Pay’ for Disrespecting Khabib Over Donald Trump’s Confession

Conor McGregor has yet again gone berserk after former US President, Donald Trump named Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter. Reacting to the Republican’s revelation, the Irishman went ballistic, deeming it “abysmal.” However, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz had the perfect response in store for him.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Ali did not take Conor’s remarks lightly and went after the Irishman. Snubbing the former double champ’s claims, Ali denounced the 36-year-old’s comments and warned him of repercussions with a Tweet that read,

“Listen, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is a man who is embraced by many world leaders, Kings and Sheikhs and they all have the most respect for him. People like you make the world divide and create a lot of hate. You’ll pay for everything you said, calling people monkey shows what kind of class you have.”

In all honesty, this was not the first time Trump named ‘The Eagle’ as his favorite fighter. The Republican has repeatedly showered praise on the Russian for his ethics and commitment. In fact, the businessman-turned-politician doubled down on his claim during an exclusive interview with Kick streamer/sensation, Adin Ross.

Hearing the former President hailing Nurmagomedov got McGregor livid and that’s when he decided to belittle the Russian online. Meanwhile, the Irishman’s rival, Michael Chandler accepted reality and admitted that the McGregor fight might actually be “off.”

Chandler accepts his fate while McGregor calls out ‘The Blessed’ for December

‘Iron’ Chandler vs ‘The Notorious’ McGregor has been the fight to make for quite some time now. Recognizing the magnitude of the bout, the UFC booked the two for a mega welterweight fight at UFC 303. However, the Irish superstar pulled out of the fight at the very last minute, citing injury and leaving the former Bellator champ hanging.

While the promotion’s PPV went on with Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka replacing the scrapped main event, neither the UFC nor McGregor confirmed a return date. Now, it looks like Chandler has come to terms with reality, as in a Tweet, the Missouri native subtly mocked McGregor, while admitting that the fight might not materialize.

“Nevermind guys…I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off. He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA.”

Michael Chandler says he "admits" the Conor McGregor fight is off Conor McGregor responds by saying he'll swap him and fight Max Holloway in December instead#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4v4Ezat5Vt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 6, 2024

On the other hand, McGregor being McGregor trolled Chandler despite making him wait for two years without a fight. Adding insult to injury, the Irishman called out the ‘BMF’ Max Holloway to a fight in December. In light of such a development, it seems like McGregor vs Chandler is a fight we will never get to see in the UFC.