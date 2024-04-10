“Pissed Off Sean and Polyana”: Fans Tease Sean Strickland Over Nina Marie Daniele’s Collaboration With UFC Champ Alex Pereira

UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele is making waves on social media with her latest Instagram video. This time, she collaborated with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a training video where he taught her out to master his signature ‘left hook.’

The video has been doing quite well on Instagram and has already mustered more than 100,000 views. Yet, were quick to note that two other UFC personas might not be happy with such a collaboration.

Previously, Nina had appeared in a similar training video with former UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland. Strickland’s personality and his affinity of social media has made him a common sight in such collaborations. Hence, fans were startled when Nina chose Pereira this time around.

The chemistry in the Nina-Strickland videos made many believe that their bond might be more than just friendship. On the other hand, Pereira’s relationship rumors with the Brazilian UFC strawweight, Polyana Viana, have also been doing the rounds for quite some time.

Quite understandably, Strickland and Viana were the two UFC personas whom fans claimed might be gutted by the video.

One such comment read, “This video pissed off Sean and Polyana”

Similarly, another echoed the same feeling as he commented, “Sean is angry watching this”

Strickland’s reaction was a common theme among fans as a third wrote, “Sean Strickland sick to his stomach watching this”

Meanwhile, a fourth commenter turned to Viana and said, “Polyana punching the air rn”

Strickland has often been lauded for being accepting of fights irrespective of the opponent. However, the 33-year-old has recently faced a lot of unwarranted callouts, including an accusation about dodging a bout.

Paulo Costa recently revealed that Sean Strickland turned down an offer to fight him

Strickland believes himself to be the rightful victor of his UFC 297 main event scrap against the current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis. This is why the former middleweight champ is in the hunt for a rematch against ‘Stillknocks.’ However, UFC authorities had different plans in place for the 33-year-old.

During a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting,’ UFC middleweight Paulo Costa revealed Dana White’s plans for Strickland. ‘Borrachinha’ disclosed that UFC authorities wanted him to fight Strickland on June 1 at UFC 302. However, ‘Tarzan’ turned the fight down, resulting in a cancellation. This revelation couldn’t have come at a worse time for Strickland since fans are already trolling him for the Nina-Pereira training video.