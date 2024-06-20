Renato Moicano Advises Michael Chandler to Look Beyond Conor McGregor Fight

Dana White dropped a bomb last week when he announced that Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler has been scrapped and put on hold. While ‘The Notorious’ has reasoned it with injury, it is Chandler who is bearing the brunt of it, and waiting for the UFC to make it happen is a fool’s idea of glory as per fellow lightweight, Renato Moicano.

Speaking on the popular ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast, the Brazilian shared his take on Chandler’s supposed lost opportunity to make millions by taking on McGregor. Moicano even had an advice for the American, as he said,

“I think he (Michael Chandler) should walk away. And now they say, it’s two months, it’s not going to be two months brother, it’s not going to be f**king two months. I think he is out for a year, right?”

Moicano claimed that Chandler should leave McGregor alone and focus on better fights, even cheekily suggesting that they could face each other in the octagon. In all honesty, there’s some truth to that argument. It has been more than two years since Chandler has been on the bench, waiting for the UFC and McGregor to finalize a date, and when it finally happened, the Irishman pulled off citing an undisclosed injury.

Chandler last competed under the UFC banner in 2022 against Dustin Poirier to whom he suffered a loss. Besides, the extent of McGregor’s injury is still unknown at this point and it would be a wise decision for Chandler to stay active in the fight business and maybe make a run for the title.

On the same note, another UFC personality has come out to slam McGregor, mentioning that he is never coming back to the UFC.

Matt Brown goes off on Conor McGregor amidst his UFC 303 cancellation

Conor McGregor’s last-minute pull-out of UFC 303 was a shocker for many. However, 43-year-old veteran fighter, Matt Brown, is certain that the Irishman is never coming back to the UFC. Brown, who competed at welterweight from 2008-2023, believes that the former two-division champion isn’t going to make the long-awaited comeback he promises the fandom. As per reports from Marca, Brown, during one of his exclusives to The Fighter vs The Writer said,

“I was never confident before that he would (come back). It didn’t shock me when I saw he was out of this fight.”

Well, the UFC 303 cancellation did strengthen Brown’s views, and the veteran still refuses to budge from his beliefs, mentioning his distrust in the McGregor hype train.