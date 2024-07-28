Renato Moicano Channels Alex Pereira With One-Word Response to Pimblett’s Call Out at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett just put King Green to sleep, destroying the gatekeeper of the lightweight division to gloat his entry into the top 15 of the division. Even though the two had some friction between them, Green was no match for ‘The Baddy’ on Saturday. Making quick work of the veteran, the Englishman called out the man next in line, Renato Moicano!

The #10 ranked Brazilian wasted no time and keyed his response on “X” in typical Alex Pereira style. Responding to Paddy’s challenge, Moicano noted,

“Chama.”

CHAMA 🔥 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 28, 2024

The Manchester bonanza of the UFC featured a stealer of a lightweight bout in the main card between Paddy Pimblett and King Green. Quick to stuff Green’s takedown, Pimblett sprawled into a guillotine choke and got the American on the ground, only to choke him out in under four minutes of round 1.

The crowd went berserk with the Englishman putting on a few steps before he called out Moicano for a fight. And now with Moicano taking on the challenge like a G, we fans have gotten ourselves one exciting proposition.

To be updated…