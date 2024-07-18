Renato Moicano Claims $10 Million Is Enough to Afford a Loss in the UFC

The UFC model is built in such a way that it incentives fighters to not only secure a win but also do so in commanding fashion. Fighters get a certain portion to show and a certain portion to win. In addition to this, fighters also get bonuses for the best finishes and fight of the night. However, according to Renato Moicano, there is a number at which he can afford to take losses in the UFC.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Show Me The Money’, Moicano answered some questions fans had for him. One such fan asked how much money it would take for him to afford a loss in the UFC.

Moicano’s reply was a cool $10 million, but he said it while issuing a threat to Benoit Saint-Dennis.

“That is a good question. Man when I start to have like $10 million in the bank account, debt free, post tax. I can start to think about affording to lose. But right now, I don’t have $10 million in my bank account my brother, so be ready BSD. F**k your France.”

Moicano is currently on a three fight win streak. In his most recent outing, the Brazilian fought Jailin Turner at UFC 300 and made $90,000 to show and $90,000 to win bringing his total to an impressive $180,000.

Therefore, according to his own calculations it will be a while before he can afford to take a loss in the UFC.

A closer look at Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis

After falling short against Dustin Poirier, ‘God of War’ has wasted no time in getting back into the thick of things. The French native is set to take on Moicano at a UFC Fight Night event set to take place in Paris, France. The French capital has become an annual stop for the world leader in MMA.

Against Moicano, Saint-Denis will have a one-inch reach advantage. Other than that the two men have nothing to separate them physically.

‘God of War’ is also the more devastating finisher of the two; he has won all 13 of his professional fights via finishes before being halted to an abrupt stop by a Dustin Poirier special.

Moicano, on the other hand will look to continue his journey towards his ultimate goal: $10 million and the quickest way to do that is by getting into title fights. A win against DDP will go a long way in reaching there.