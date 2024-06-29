Renato ‘Money’ Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis Targeted for UFC Paris

As it turns out, the Brazilian lightweight sensation, Renato ‘Money’ Moicano has agreed to walk into enemy territory and take on French knockout artist Benoit Saint Denis in Paris later this year. Seeking his fourth win, Moicano is going behind enemy lines on September 28 at the Accor Arena in the French capital.

The Brazilian made an incredible comeback after his loss to countryman, Rafael Dos Anjos, in 2022 and since then has rallied with three back-to-back-to-back wins over names like Drew Dober, Jalin Turner, and Brad Riddell. As for the 27-year-old Frenchman, he is looking to bounce back following the KO loss against veteran Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

The action returns to Paris after two successful events in the city with UFC confirming the first fight of the Paris card, scheduled between the #10 Moicano and #12 ranked Saint Denis. Brazilian outlet, Ag Fights was the first to report, and soon after MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin revealed that both parties had given a verbal ‘okay’ to the bout.

In the meantime, Dan Hooker turned down speculations that claimed his next fight was to be against BSD. The New Zealander took to “X” and dropped his thoughts, essentially saying that former LW champ, Charles Oliveira is the person he wants to face.

Dan Hooker snubs Benoit Saint Denis and opts to fight Charles Oliveira

Facing a killer like Charles Oliveira might be the last thing most of the UFC lightweight roster wants, but such a challenge gets Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker excited. Previously, before the Moicano – BSD news came to light, Hooker was speculated to face the Frenchman in Paris when the promotion heads to the French capital.

However, Hooker has dismissed the idea, while claiming that he wants the #2 ranked lightweight Oliveira. Reacting to a news piece by MMA Godz that hinted at a potential fight between him and BSD, Hooker retweeted,

“You can officially kiss my ass I’m fighting Charlie olives.”

Hooker found himself in a losing slump after losing twice in a row when he met Poirier and Chandler. Even though he soon bounced back against Nasrat Haqparast, Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen handed him two back-to-back losses once again. Now, the Kiwi is eyeing a matchup against the former king, Oliveira.