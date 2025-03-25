mobile app bar

Renato Moicano Concedes to Fan That Islam Makhachev Got Lucky in UFC 311

Allan Binoy
Published

ISLAM MAKHACHEV (27-1-0) of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO (20-6-1) of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission

Earlier this year, Renato Moicano had the opportunity of a lifetime after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311 due to a sore back a day before his scheduled lightweight title fight against Islam Makahchev. Moicano, originally slated to fight Beneil Dariush, answered UFC’s call and stepped in to fight the Dagestani champion – only to extend his 14-fight win streak to 15.

At the time, Moicano ate the humble pie with his head down but it would appear, with public support, that the Brazilian is humming a different tune.

Fresh off witnessing an absolute war at the inaugural Dirty Boxing Championship event, Money Moicano found himself in front of a camera as a reporter from Inside Fighting approached for a quick interview. But before he could get a word in, a fan passing by took the moment to throw in his two cents on Moicano’s last fight.

“Islam got lucky”, he shouted, loud enough for everyone to hear. A wry smile spread across Moicano’s face before he fired back, “That’s true, my brother, one day notice.”

 

 

Mociano’s bout against Makhachev was never expected to deliver any surprises for the champion, albeit with a day’s worth of preparation.  On the night of reckoning, Makhachev made quick work of the Brazilian, securing a first-round submission via D’Arce choke.

It’s not like Moicano is some easy out—his slick jiu-jitsu and dangerous striking have given plenty of top fighters serious problems in the past. However, this was always going to be a difficult fight, even with half a year’s notice.

Well, at least he admittedly received a great paycheque for this certain death sentence at least.

Now, as he plots another route to the title shot next, Moicano continues to entertain audiences with his signature humor.

Moicano says he has the ‘worst chin’ in the UFC

‘Money’s’ financial advice, wicked sense of humor, and overall entertainment value are what fans love to see when they tune into the Show Me the Money Podcast. The show has managed to portray a side of him that had been behind the curtain for his first few years in the UFC.

But this podcast has allowed him to be a name more familiar with an MMA audience and even though he doesn’t always make sense while on it, Moicano has the charm and the humor to sell sand on a beach!

Case in point, in a clip posted to the podcast’s Twitter account, the host Matty Bets asked Moicano who he thinks has the best chin in the UFC. Immediately, he thought of Marvin Vettori, who has never even been knocked down in his UFC career.

However, the Brazilian was more concerned with who has the worst chin in the UFC, “What about the worst chins? Money Moicano needs to be on that list.”

His comment had both his co-hosts cracking up, especially Gilbert Burns, who couldn’t control himself. it’s always rare to see a UFC fighter who accepts his own shortcomings.

Well, fortunately, if he were to do a poll, he might find fellow Brazilian Johnny Walker ranking high above him on the list.

