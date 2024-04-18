Renato Moicano Tags Magomed Ankalaev as Alex Pereira’s Biggest Challenge; Cautions Against UFC 301 Fight

Renato Moicano believes Alex Pereira has a massive challenge in front of him. The Brazilian fighter is fresh off a win against Jamahal Hill on the historic UFC 300 card. However, he plans on returning to the Octagon as soon as possible and already has his eyes set on the next fight.

Following his victory, Alex Pereira revealed that he has aspirations to move up in weight and challenge for the heavyweight title. At the same time, he also wants to defend the light-heavyweight title against top contenders like Magomed Ankalaev

However, Renato Moicano believes Ankalaev will spell bad news for ‘Poatan’ as the latter might struggle with his grappling. In an interview with Michael Bisping, the lightweight fighter detailed why Pereira should be careful, saying,

“No, I don’t think he should do that. I think Ankalaev is the worst fight for Pereira. Because if you remember Pereira fighting Jiri Prochazka, he made a lot of mistakes on the grappling.”

Renato Moicano believes Alex Pereira still has a long way to go with his grappling. His fight against Jiri Prochazka exposed the holes in his ground game, and Moicano believes someone like Ankalaev would take advantage of this since grappling is his bread and butter.

Interestingly, ‘Money Moicano‘ also talked about a peculiar moment in his fight against Jalin Turner. Turner knocked Moicano down, and instead of pressing the action, walked away from him.

Renato Moicano could not understand why Jalin Turner walked away after knocking him down

Renato Moicano engineered a comeback at UFC 300 when he fought Jalin Turner. Within just 20 seconds, Turner connected with a right hand that sent Moicano to the floor.

However, the American let him get back up to his feet and did not pursue the action on the ground. Here’s what Moicano had to say about it in an interview with Ariel Helwani:

“As soon as he dropped me, I was ready to defend myself and I saw he didn’t try to punch me then I got back to the feet. I don’t know why he did that, but that cost him the fight.”

Renato Moicano believes that even if Jalin Turner tried to execute some ground and pound, he would have gotten out of the situation using his grappling.

At the same time, the Brazillian claimed it was not smart of Turner to let him get back up. This allowed Moicano to gather himself and turn the tables on the fight, securing yet another win.