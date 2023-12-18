“Respect for the Whole UFC, Dana White”: N3on’s Manager Issues Apology Post UFC 296 Ban Over Comments About Donald Trump

The UFC CEO, Dana White had some harsh words for the noted YouTuber N3on at the post-UFC 296 press conference which showcased his annoyance. But, a recent incident also revealed that N3on’s manager, Kayn, had taken White’s words into notice. A recent ‘X’ update from him revealed that he was thoroughly apologetic for his client’s distasteful remarks and behavior.

Previously, N3on had posted a video on his YouTube channel where mentioned that he would be there among the UFC 296 crowds to “talk s*it” at the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump’s face. Most UFC fans may know that the ex-POTUS is also one of the most special friends of White. This is exactly why the 54-year-old denied entry to the 19-year-old YouTuber from the UFC 296 hosting T-Mobile Arena.

But his manager was quick to realize the volatility of the situation and sprung into action. Kayn put the apologetic ‘X’ update on his ‘X’ after a few hours of Dana White’s digs at his client, N3on. His post read:

“Outta respect for the whole UFC, Dana White, RedRock, & The greatest president to ever live, Last night, my client’s actions were unacceptable and I’d like to formally apologize to anyone that was disrespected. Last night was the final straw, no more disrespectful trolling.”

A lot of fans might view Kayn’s post as a mere effort of damage control. Quite apparently, he didn’t want N3on to lose his subscribers due to such brash acts. Well, the UFC 296 may have presented fans with several enthralling showdowns. But the UFC community is also talking a lot about another infamous incident that took place outside the UFC 296 octagon.

The UFC 297 main eventers got into a brawl at UFC 296 also featuring Dana White and Donald Trump

Not many fans could’ve thought that there would be only a single row of seats separating the upcoming UFC 297 main eventers Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. On the latter half of the night, the giant screen showcased the current middleweight champ Strickland making a gun sign and firing a shot at Du Plessis who was sitting at a row’s gap. ‘Stillknocks’ dodged ‘Tarzan’s’ imaginary bullet but kept throwing a few inaudible words at Strickland.

All hell broke loose when the current UFC middleweight champ decided to cross the barrier of seats and throw several punches at his upcoming rival. The UFC security rushed in and the two were separated after a brief span of brawl.

The UFC security escorted both the UFC stars out of the arena after this shocking brawl. Although such incidents can never be appreciated. But this one can become an enormous factor in the buildup of the upcoming Strickland vs. Du Plessis middleweight title fight at UFC 297.