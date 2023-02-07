“2 Million Is Achievable”: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Believed to Make UFC History

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name in the sport of MMA. Despite his recent run inside the octagon not being so good, the Irishman’s popularity and his ability to draw eyeballs are not fazed.

After being out of the UFC for almost two years, Dana White has officially announced McGregor’s return. ‘The Notorious One’ will return against Michael Chandler later this year. Moreover, the two are set to also coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter before they face each other inside the UFC cage.

Michael Chandler believes fight against Conor McGregor could make history

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been a part of very big fights in the UFC. And when the two global superstars collide later this year, along with the fact that McGregor will be returning after a hiatus of nearly two years, the fight looks set to be one for the history books.

Interestingly, Michael Chandler believes the fight could do historic numbers and surpass 2 million pay-per-view buys. The former lightweight contender recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani to speak about his upcoming fight.

While discussing a variety of topics, Chandler also spoke about the possibility of the fight selling 2 million pay-per-views. He said, “If you look at the number, I think 2 million, it’s not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable.”

It is worth noting that the most Conor McGregor’s fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018 became the highest-selling fight in the history of the company as it sold 2.4 million pay-per-views. While McGregor vs. Chandler might not be able to touch that number, it can certainly be one of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC.

Michael Bisping believes McGregor could land a title shot after beating Chandler

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has claimed that Conor McGregor could get a title shot following an emphatic win over Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ is one of the top guys in the division and while McGregor seems to have fallen off in recent years, a win over Chandler would certainly put him right back in contention.

Also, after a career-threatening injury, this win will solidify his position in the division once again. That said, it would be interesting to see if ‘The Notorious One’ could get a win over Michael Chandler or not later this year. Nevertheless, this is surely going to be a blockbuster fight and fans are in for a treat with this one.

Are you guys excited about this fight? Do you guys think McGregor will receive a title shot if he wins against Chandler?