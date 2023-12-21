FACT CHECK: Did Dana White Announce UFC 300 Date, Time and Location?

The UFC community has been talking about the coveted UFC 300 for quite some time now. Dana White and Co. made multiple announcements to get the fans excited regarding their touted upcoming PPV. Another recent piece of news about UFC 300 has also been creating massive headlines. Fans may know that the UFC authorities have already announced the dates of their upcoming PPVs, UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299. However, a few sources recently revealed that the UFC has revealed the date for the coveted UFC 300 as well.

The sources revealed that the UFC authorities have scheduled UFC 300 for 13 April 2024. But most followers may know how the UFC authorities reveal their official announcements. Apart from updates in all of their official social media accounts, the UFC CEO, Dana White, often appears in official UFC videos to notify the fanbase. But, in this case, the UFC authorities never posted any video or update revealing the timeline for UFC 300. This might have several fans in doubt about the authenticity of this information.

However, a look at the sources that revealed this information might clarify the doubts. Initially, it was the noted MMA-coverage journalist and podcaster, Ariel Helwani, who publicized this piece of news. He took to his ‘X’ account and posted an update that read:

“It’s official: UFC 300, April 13.”

Every MMA fan will probably agree that Ariel Helwani is one of the most trusted MMA journalists in the world. Multiple noted websites also took Helwani’s update as an authentic source and published reports about it. Also, not many of Helwani’s reports have been proven incorrect to date.

With that said, fans can be confident to a certain degree about the UFC 300 taking place on 13 April 2024, despite the UFC CEO, Dana White’s silence. But, a large chunk of them are also equally restless to know about the coveted card of the milestone event.

Will UFC 300 feature the return of the biggest UFC icon Conor McGregor?

Apart from the revelation of UFC 300’s timeline, another recent update from Dana White also had the fans talking. Lately, the 54-year-old appeared in an interview with ‘TNT Sports’ where he gave out an enthralling update about the fight card of their milestone PPV. White revealed what the fans can expect from the UFC 300 card. He said:

“What you can expect is… The first prelim of the night for you to be going like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn’t even right. These two shouldn’t be on the first prelim of the night.’ That’s how good UFC 300 is going to be.”

If the prelims are to be this good, then most fans can probably imagine the grandeur of the UFC 300 main event. Now since the UFC authorities want to make it the biggest event in their history, it’s a viable option for Dana White to feature his biggest PPV-selling star, Conor McGregor, at the main event of the night. Well, McGregor’s return at UFC 300 after a long hiatus, may serve a huge role in making it the biggest PPV in the history of UFC.