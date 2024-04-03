Robert Whittaker Exposes Khamzat Chimaev’s Winning Formula Mapping Out His Game Plan

Robert Whittaker has Khamzat Chimaev figured out. The former UFC Middleweight Champion believes he knows how to beat the Russian fighter. The pair will fight at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, both fighters, who qualify as the deadliest fighters in the division, are currently on a win streak. Hence, this fight will serve as a passing of the torch if ‘Borz’ is able to beat the veteran fighter.

Robert Whittaker is showing the young fighters in the UFC that he is here to stay. He even wants another crack at the title he once held. During an interview with Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube Channel, Whittaker broke down his gameplan for Khamzat Chimaev:

“I’m gonna go in there with the speed advantage and striking advantage….He can force the wrestling on people, and I think it’s going to be a little harder to force the wrestling on me.”

Robert Whittaker is looking to take Khamzat Chimaev to war on June 22. The former champion believes it will be harder for Chimav to force him to the ground. Whittaker says if he wins this fight, he has an opportunity to go for the title shot next.

Getting a title shot seems to be Whittaker’s ultimate aim in the UFC as of the present. The New Zealand-born fighter then went on to talk about his fight against Chimaev and how he would be a part of history.

Robert Whittaker talks about making history at UFC Saudi Arabia against Khamzat Chimaev

Saudi Arabia has hosted a few of the biggest boxing events in recent history. Now, the nation looks to get in on the UFC action.

UFC Saudi Arabia will be the first time a UFC event takes place in the Middle-Eastern Kingdom. During the same interview with ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Robert Whittaker spoke about making history:

“The fact that I get to be a part of history…I get to headline that with Khamzat Chimaev..I get another payday in the first six months of the year, I got bills to pay.”

Robert Whittaker will look to make history at UFC Saudi Arabia and secure a win in the main event of the evening. The event promises to be exciting with a lot of blockbuster fights.

The New-Zealand born fighter is well and truly on his way to earning a title shot. Now, only Khamzat Chimaev stands in the way of him and his ultimate goal in the UFC.