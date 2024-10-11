“Russian Ryan Garcia”: UFC Fans In Awe After Versace Model Islam Dulatov Signs with Dana White’s Promotion

Islam Dulatov brought the fire and the fury of Chechnya to the UFC octagon this past Tuesday, leaving fans in absolute awe. Cracking his opponent Vanilto Antunes with a brutal standing “hellbow,” Dulatov punched his ticket into the promotion with a cold KO. Fans, as well as UFC president, Dana White were shellshocked to see the seemingly nice guy pull out a stunner of a KO.

Consequently, the fandom has since gone berserk, digging up more of his previous fights, uncovering his modeling background in the process, along with several quirky comments on social media.

“Looks like a Russian ryan garcia.”

Noted one fan who admired the Chechen for his good looks, drawing a close parallel with boxing controversialist Ryan Garica who shared a similar trait.

Others dropped comments on similar lines, taking names of popular UFC superstars like the American lightweight sensation, Drew Dober, and Alan Jouban

“Drew Dober 2.0.” “The next Alan Jouban?”

Others put their creativity to good use and got in the popular GTA meme reference, mentioning former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold –

“We got dagestani Rockhold before gta 6.”

Whereas another fan got on the offensive and took a dig at Russian featherweight Movsar Evloev,

“He looks like a non r version of Movsar.”

Dulatov makes a statement with a brutal elbow from hell

Dulatov left the UFC boss, the fandom and almost everybody in awe after his first-round KO of Antunes in the welterweight category. It took just 2.44 minutes for the Chechen-born German to put his opponent to sleep on Dana White’s Contender Series at Apex.

He also earned the UFC contract in the process. Impressed by ‘The Ripper’s’ performance Dana White, who propped out of his seat after witnessing the KO, remarked,

“That guy’s a savage. He’s got 12 fights and nine first-round finishes. It’s going to be interesting to see when he gets into some deeper water with a guy who can mix it up with him, but I’ll tell you, he’s going to be fun right out of the gate.”

Despite the brutal win, Dulatov who is one of the seven siblings, remained humble, stating that he’s not the bully of the family. During the post-fight presser, he said that his brothers are badder than him and they are a lot stronger than him, almost with an embarrassing grin on his face.

What do you think about Dulatov’s KO? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.