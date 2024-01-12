“Save UFC”: Shutting Jorge Masvidal Fight Rumors, Nate Diaz Hints at Historic Return at UFC 300, Fans React

There have been quite a few noteworthy advancements related to the coveted UFC 300 recently. Several sources reveal that five fights have also been confirmed for the event, apart from its timeline. Still, the fans can’t help speculating since the authorities are yet to announce multiple fights, including the co-main and main events of the night. But, a recent update from the noted UFC star, Nate Diaz, gave out a huge hint about the main event of UFC 300.

Recently, ‘The Stockton Gangster’ took to his own ‘X’ account and posted where he expressed his desire to headline UFC 300. He reminded the fans that he was “supposed” to headline UFC 200 as well with a fight against the famous, Conor McGregor. Diaz also uploaded a poster of UFC 200, which showcased him and McGregor. His post read:

“I was supposed to headline UFC200 Headline UFC300 would be better”

But the fans took Diaz’s tweet in a different direction. Previously, there were buzzes in the UFC community about the authorities planning to invite the retired UFC star, Jorge Masvidal, for a fight against Diaz at UFC 300. But after Diaz’s recent update, a plethora of fans went differently. They speculated that the long-awaited trilogy fight between him and McGregor will be headlining UFC 300.

The comments section of Diaz’s post showcased that the fans would love a Diaz vs. McGregor trilogy as the UFC 300 headliner. One of them read, “Please save UFC 300”, making it apparent how eager he was to witness the fight.

Even the noted UFC legend, BJ Penn, looked in favor of a Diaz vs. McGregor trilogy. He commented, “Make it happen @ufc”

Another fan penned, “Nate V Conor 3 is an actual PPV I would drop money for”

One more follower gave out a wild prediction. He expressed, “Nate v Conor 3 would be the highest-selling PPV in history”

Despite all the fan eagerness about fixing a Diaz vs. McGregor trilogy, Dana White and Co. haven’t come up with any update yet. But a close look at the UFC head honcho’s words may reveal that the fans probably won’t get what they are asking for.

A UFC title fight may headline UFC 300 instead of the Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy

The UFC President, Dana White, had stressed on the point that he was planning to put three or more title fights in the UFC 300 card. White also announced the first title fight recently between the noted UFC strawweight champ, Zhang Weili, and Yan Xiaonan. But in the same video, he also stated that there would be “two or more” title fights on the card.

Well, the UFC authorities can still elect the McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy as the UFC 300 headliner. But most fans would agree that keeping three or four title fights somewhere in the main card and headlining an event with a non-title fight doesn’t make a lot of sense. So, the fans may have to wait even more to witness the eagerly awaited trilogy fight between ‘The Stockton Gangster’ and ‘Mystic Mac’.