Sean O’Malley Scraps $1 Million Challenge, Offers to Fight ‘Dumb as*’ Devin Haney ‘Just for Fun’

Few days after losing his bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley seems to have found his next opponent, except this one definitely has better hands than him. Following a ridiculous back and forth on Twitter, ‘Suga’ has challenged “dumba**” boxer Devin Haney to a fight with MMA rules.

This feud started when Haney took to the social media website to throw shade at the former bantamweight champion for losing his title at the UFC Noche. Infuriated at the tweet, O’Malley then challenged the boxer to a MMA fight and promised to put $1 million of his own money to do it.

Boxing, of course, is unionized, unlike UFC, which makes it possible for boxers to make a truck load of money after getting a lion’s share of everything once they lace on their gloves and walk into the ring. So a million dollars would chump change for the men with the bigger gloves.

Haney essentially reminded O’Malley of that asked him to box with him and have the chance to make some real money.

It wasn’t a bad offer either. There comes a time in every mildly successful mixed martial artist signed to Dana White’s UFC when they realize this $5ok Fight of the Night bonuses aren’t cutting it. Then they decide to start feuds with boxers and hopefully that materializes into a big boxing match, sometimes half way around the world in a desert, sometime under the flashy lights of Vegas.

This allows them to rake in million and be set for life. So, Haney’s offer is not a bad one. As a matter of fact, ‘Suga’ has been angling for a fight with boxer Ryan Garcia for years now, feuding with the 26-year-old for years now.

But it seems Haney mocking loss to Dvalishvili stuck a cord as the former UFC champ not only crapped all over the idea but also called out Haney to fight for fun.